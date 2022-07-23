Skip to main content
Ch. 08 - Conservation of Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 08 - Conservation of EnergyProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

A particle is constrained to move in one dimension along the x axis and is acted upon by a force given by F(x)\(\overrightarrow{F}\]\left\)(x\(\right\)) = - (k/x³) î, where k is a constant with units appropriate to the SI system. Find the potential energy function U(x), if U is arbitrarily defined to be zero at x = 2.0m, so that U (2.0m) = 0.

Verified step by step guidance
1
The relationship between force and potential energy is given by the formula: F(x)=-dU(x)/dx. This means the force is the negative derivative of the potential energy with respect to position.
Rearrange the formula to express the potential energy in terms of the force: U(x)=-xF(x)dx. Here, the integral is taken from a reference point to the position x.
Substitute the given force F(x)=-kx3 into the integral: U(x)=-2.0x-kx3dx. Note that the reference point is given as x=2.0 where U(2.0)=0.
Evaluate the integral: -2.0x-kx3dx=-[-k2x2]|2.0tox. Simplify the result to express U(x).
Finally, apply the boundary condition U(2.0)=0 to determine the constant of integration, ensuring the potential energy function satisfies the given condition. This will yield the final expression for U(x).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Force and Potential Energy Relationship

In physics, the relationship between force and potential energy is fundamental. The force acting on a particle can be derived from the potential energy function, where the force is the negative gradient of potential energy. Mathematically, this is expressed as F(x) = -dU/dx. Understanding this relationship allows us to find the potential energy associated with a given force.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential

Integration in Physics

Integration is a mathematical process used to find the total accumulation of a quantity, such as area under a curve. In the context of finding potential energy from force, we integrate the force function with respect to position. This process is essential for determining the potential energy function U(x) from the given force F(x), as it allows us to calculate how energy changes with position.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
Finding Moment Of Inertia By Integrating

Boundary Conditions in Potential Energy

Boundary conditions are specific values that define the behavior of a function at certain points. In this problem, the potential energy U is defined to be zero at x = 2.0 m. This condition is crucial for determining the constant of integration when calculating U(x), ensuring that the potential energy function aligns with the physical scenario described in the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:24
Potential Energy Graphs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A novice skier, starting from rest, slides down an icy frictionless 8.0° incline whose vertical height is 115 m. How fast is she going when she reaches the bottom?

1524
views
Textbook Question

A vertical spring (ignore its mass), whose spring constant is 875 N/m, is attached to a table and is compressed down by 0.220 m. What upward speed can it give to a 0.380-kg ball when released?

994
views
Textbook Question

By how much does the gravitational potential energy of a 58-kg pole vaulter change if her center of mass rises 4.0 m during the jump?

1633
views
Textbook Question

You drop a basketball from a height of 5.0 m, which rebounds to a new height of 3.0 m. How much energy is lost to nonconservative forces? Give your answer as percentage of the initial energy.

1497
views
Textbook Question

A 66.5-kg hiker starts at an elevation of 1150 m and climbs to the top of a peak 2660 m high. What is the hiker’s change in potential energy?

1420
views
Textbook Question

A 1400-kg car moving on a horizontal surface has speed v = 85 km/h when it strikes a horizontal coiled spring and is brought to rest in a distance of 2.2 m. What is the spring constant of the spring? Ignore any thermal energy produced in the collision.

1149
views