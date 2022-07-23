A novice skier, starting from rest, slides down an icy frictionless 8.0° incline whose vertical height is 115 m. How fast is she going when she reaches the bottom?
A particle is constrained to move in one dimension along the x axis and is acted upon by a force given by = - (k/x³) î, where k is a constant with units appropriate to the SI system. Find the potential energy function U(x), if U is arbitrarily defined to be zero at x = 2.0m, so that U (2.0m) = 0.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Force and Potential Energy Relationship
Integration in Physics
Boundary Conditions in Potential Energy
A vertical spring (ignore its mass), whose spring constant is 875 N/m, is attached to a table and is compressed down by 0.220 m. What upward speed can it give to a 0.380-kg ball when released?
By how much does the gravitational potential energy of a 58-kg pole vaulter change if her center of mass rises 4.0 m during the jump?
You drop a basketball from a height of 5.0 m, which rebounds to a new height of 3.0 m. How much energy is lost to nonconservative forces? Give your answer as percentage of the initial energy.
A 66.5-kg hiker starts at an elevation of 1150 m and climbs to the top of a peak 2660 m high. What is the hiker’s change in potential energy?
A 1400-kg car moving on a horizontal surface has speed v = 85 km/h when it strikes a horizontal coiled spring and is brought to rest in a distance of 2.2 m. What is the spring constant of the spring? Ignore any thermal energy produced in the collision.