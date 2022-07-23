Center of Mass

The center of mass of a system is the point where the total mass of the system can be considered to be concentrated. For a two-particle system, like the CO molecule, the center of mass can be calculated using the formula: r_cm = (m1 * r1 + m2 * r2) / (m1 + m2), where m1 and m2 are the masses of the particles and r1 and r2 are their positions.