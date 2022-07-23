The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s. Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms. Use the graph to estimate the impulse given the bullet.
A 144-g baseball moving 28.0 m/s strikes a stationary 4.85-kg brick resting on small rollers so it moves without significant friction. After hitting the brick, the baseball bounces straight back, and the brick moves forward at 1.10 m/s. Find the total kinetic energy before and after the collision.
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Conservation of Momentum
Elastic vs. Inelastic Collisions
A 144-g baseball moving 28.0 m/s strikes a stationary 4.85-kg brick resting on small rollers so it moves without significant friction. After hitting the brick, the baseball bounces straight back, and the brick moves forward at 1.10 m/s. What is the baseball’s speed after the collision?
A bullet of mass m = 0.0010 kg embeds itself in a wooden block with mass M = 0.999 kg, which then compresses a spring (k = 140 N/m) by a distance 𝓍 = 0.050 m before coming to rest. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the block and table is μ = 0.50. What fraction of the bullet’s initial kinetic energy is dissipated (in damage to the wooden block, rising temperature, etc.) in the collision between the bullet and the block?
The distance between a carbon atom (m = 12 u) and an oxygen atom (m = 16 u) in the CO molecule is 1.13 x 10⁻¹⁰ m. How far from the carbon atom is the center of mass of the molecule?
(II) A pendulum consists of a mass M hanging at the bottom end of a massless rod of length ℓ, which has a frictionless pivot at its top end. A mass m, moving horizontally as shown in Fig. 9–44 with velocity v, impacts M and becomes embedded. What is the smallest value of v sufficient to cause the pendulum (with embedded mass m) to swing clear over the top of its arc?
Croquet ball A moving at 4.3 m/s makes a head-on collision with ball B of equal mass initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, ball B moves forward at 3.0 m/s. What fraction of the initial kinetic energy is lost in the collision?