The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s. Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms. Use the graph to estimate the impulse given the bullet.
Croquet ball A moving at 4.3 m/s makes a head-on collision with ball B of equal mass initially at rest. Immediately after the collision, ball B moves forward at 3.0 m/s. What fraction of the initial kinetic energy is lost in the collision?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Kinetic Energy
Elastic vs. Inelastic Collisions
A 144-g baseball moving 28.0 m/s strikes a stationary 4.85-kg brick resting on small rollers so it moves without significant friction. After hitting the brick, the baseball bounces straight back, and the brick moves forward at 1.10 m/s. What is the baseball’s speed after the collision?
A 195-kg projectile, fired with a speed of 116 m/s at a 60.0° angle, breaks into three pieces of equal mass at the highest point of its arc (where its velocity is horizontal). Two of the fragments move with the same speed right after the explosion as the entire projectile had just before the explosion; one of these moves vertically downward and the other horizontally. Determine the velocity of the third fragment immediately after the explosion.
A 144-g baseball moving 28.0 m/s strikes a stationary 4.85-kg brick resting on small rollers so it moves without significant friction. After hitting the brick, the baseball bounces straight back, and the brick moves forward at 1.10 m/s. Find the total kinetic energy before and after the collision.
The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s. Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms.
(II) A pendulum consists of a mass M hanging at the bottom end of a massless rod of length ℓ, which has a frictionless pivot at its top end. A mass m, moving horizontally as shown in Fig. 9–44 with velocity v, impacts M and becomes embedded. What is the smallest value of v sufficient to cause the pendulum (with embedded mass m) to swing clear over the top of its arc?