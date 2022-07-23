Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For a rigid body, it is calculated by summing the products of each mass element and the square of its distance from the axis. In this scenario, the merry-go-round's moment of inertia is crucial for understanding how it responds to the addition of the child's mass.