Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, which causes it to rotate around an axis. It is calculated as the product of the force applied and the distance from the axis of rotation to the point where the force is applied, multiplied by the sine of the angle between the force vector and the lever arm. In this scenario, the torque due to gravity and the normal force will influence how the tire rotates as it rolls, particularly in relation to its lean.