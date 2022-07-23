Two identical particles have equal but opposite momenta, and , but they are not traveling along the same line. Show that the total angular momentum of this system does not depend on the choice of origin.
Calculate the angular momentum of a particle of mass m moving with constant velocity υ for two cases (see Fig. 11–34): about origin O.
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Key Concepts
Angular Momentum
Position Vector
Conservation of Angular Momentum
An engineer estimates that under the most adverse expected weather conditions, the total force on the highway sign in Fig. 11–33 will be = (± 2.4 î - 4.1 ĵ) kN, acting at the cm. What torque does this force exert about the base O?
Calculate the angular momentum of a particle of mass m moving with constant velocity υ for two cases (see Fig. 11–34): about O′.
A woman of mass m stands at the edge of a solid cylindrical platform of mass M and radius R. At t = 0, the platform is rotating with negligible friction at angular velocity ω0 about a vertical axis through its center, and the woman begins walking with speed υ (relative to the platform) toward the center of the platform. What will be the angular velocity when the woman reaches the center?
A particle is at the position (x, y, z) = (1.0, 2.0, 3.0)m. It is traveling with a vector velocity (-5.0 ,+ 2.8, -3.1)m/s. Its mass is 4.3 kg. What is its vector angular momentum about the origin?
Show that î x ĵ = k̂ , î x k̂ = - ĵ, and ĵ x k̂ = î.