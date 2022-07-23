An engineer estimates that under the most adverse expected weather conditions, the total force on the highway sign in Fig. 11–33 will be = (± 2.4 î - 4.1 ĵ) kN, acting at the cm. What torque does this force exert about the base O?
Two identical particles have equal but opposite momenta, and , but they are not traveling along the same line. Show that the total angular momentum of this system does not depend on the choice of origin.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Choice of Origin
Two ice skaters, both of mass 68 kg, approach on parallel paths 1.6 m apart. Both are moving at 3.5 m/s with their arms outstretched. They join hands as they pass, still maintaining their 1.6-m separation, and begin rotating about one another. Treat the skaters as particles with regard to their rotational inertia. Calculate the change in kinetic energy for this process.
Calculate the angular momentum of a particle of mass m moving with constant velocity υ for two cases (see Fig. 11–34): about O′.
A particle is at the position (x, y, z) = (1.0, 2.0, 3.0)m. It is traveling with a vector velocity (-5.0 ,+ 2.8, -3.1)m/s. Its mass is 4.3 kg. What is its vector angular momentum about the origin?
Calculate the angular momentum of a particle of mass m moving with constant velocity υ for two cases (see Fig. 11–34): about origin O.
Two lightweight rods 24 cm in length are mounted perpendicular to an axle and at 180° to each other (Fig. 11–35). At the end of each rod is a 480-g mass. The rods are spaced 42 cm apart along the axle. The axle rotates at 4.5 rad/s.
(a) What is the component of the total angular momentum along the axle?
(b) What angle does the vector angular momentum make with the axle? [Hint: Remember that the vector angular momentum must be calculated about the same point for both masses, which could be the cm.]