Work Done by Fluid

The work done by the fluid on the waterwheel can be calculated by considering the change in kinetic energy of the water as it moves through the wheel. The work done is equal to the difference in kinetic energy between the incoming and outgoing water, which can be expressed as W = 0.5 * m * (v₁² - v₂²), where m is the mass of the water. This concept is crucial for understanding how the energy from the water is transferred to the wheel.