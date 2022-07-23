Set up the torque equilibrium condition about the base of the pole. The net torque about the base must be zero because the pole is in static equilibrium. The torque due to the gravitational force is \( \tau_{gravity} = (m g) \cdot (\frac{L}{2}) \cdot \sin(\theta) \), where \( m \) is the mass of the pole, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, \( L \) is the length of the pole, and \( \theta \) is the angle the pole makes with the ground.