Step 2: Write the torque equilibrium equation about the hinge. Since the beam is in static equilibrium, the sum of torques about the hinge must be zero. The torque contributions are: (1) the torque due to the beam's weight Mg, (2) the torque due to the weight of the mass m, and (3) the torque due to the tension T in the wire. Use the equation: Στ = 0, where τ = r × F. The distances from the hinge to the points of application of these forces are ℓ/2, x, and ℓ, respectively.