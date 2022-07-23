Write the torque equilibrium condition: The sum of the torques about the hip joint must equal zero. The torque due to the leg's weight is \( \tau_{\text{leg}} = m_{\text{leg}} g d_{\text{leg}} \), where \( m_{\text{leg}} \) is the mass of the leg, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, and \( d_{\text{leg}} \) is the distance from the hip joint to the leg's center of gravity. The torque due to the tension in the cord is \( \tau_{\text{cord}} = T d_{\text{cord}} \), where \( T \) is the tension in the cord and \( d_{\text{cord}} \) is the distance from the hip joint to the cord.