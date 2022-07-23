A 2300-kg trailer is attached to a stationary truck at point B, Fig. 12–64. Determine the normal force exerted by the road on the rear tires at A, and the vertical force exerted on the trailer by the support B.
A shop sign weighing 215 N hangs from the end of a uniform 135-N beam as shown in Fig. 12–59. Find the tension in the supporting wire (at 35.0°), and the horizontal and vertical forces exerted by the hinge on the beam at the wall.
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Key Concepts
Equilibrium of Forces
Torque
Trigonometric Functions
Figure 12–53 shows a pair of forceps used to hold a thin plastic rod firmly. If the thumb and finger each squeeze with a force FT = FF = 11.0 N, what force do the forceps jaws exert on the plastic rod?
A 172-cm-tall person lies on a light (massless) board which is supported by two scales, one under the top of her head and one beneath the bottom of her feet (Fig. 12–65). The two scales read, respectively, 35.1 and 31.6 kg. What distance is the center of gravity of this person from the top of her head?
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Calculate the mass m needed in order to suspend the leg shown in Fig. 12–50. Assume the leg (with cast) has a mass of 15.0 kg, and its cg is 35.0 cm from the hip joint; the cord holding the sling is 78.0 cm from the hip joint.
Three children are trying to balance on a seesaw, which includes a fulcrum rock acting as a pivot at the center, and a very light board 3.2 m long (Fig. 12–60). Two playmates are already on either end. Boy A has a mass of 45 kg, and boy B a mass of 35 kg. Where should girl C, whose mass is 25 kg, place herself so as to balance the seesaw?
(II) The force required to pull the cork out of the top of a wine bottle is in the range of 200 to 400 N. What range of forces F is required to open a wine bottle with the bottle opener shown in Fig. 12–58?
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