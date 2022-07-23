Determine the minimum gauge pressure needed in the water pipe leading into a building if water is to come out of a faucet on the fourteenth floor, 44 m above that pipe.
A house at the bottom of a hill is fed by a full tank of water 6.0 m deep and connected to the house by a pipe that is 75 m long at an angle of 61° from the horizontal (Fig. 13–53). How high could the water shoot if it came vertically out of a broken pipe in front of the house?
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A house at the bottom of a hill is fed by a full tank of water 6.0 m deep and connected to the house by a pipe that is 75 m long at an angle of 61° from the horizontal (Fig. 13–53). Determine the water gauge pressure at the house.