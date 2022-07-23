You are watering your lawn with a hose when you put your finger over the hose opening to increase the distance the water reaches. If you are holding the hose horizontally, and the distance the water reaches increases by a factor of 4, what fraction of the hose opening did you block?
When you ascend or descend a great deal when driving in a car, your ears “pop,” which means that the pressure behind the eardrum is being equalized to that outside. If this did not happen, what would be the approximate force on an eardrum of area 0.20cm² if a change in altitude of 1120 m takes place?
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Key Concepts
Pressure Change
Atmospheric Pressure
Force Calculation
A 3.2-N force is applied to the plunger of a hypodermic needle. If the diameter of the plunger is 1.3 cm and that of the needle is 0.20 mm, what force on the plunger would be needed to push fluid into a vein where the gauge pressure is 75 mm-Hg? Answer for the instant just before the fluid starts to move.
A hydraulic lift is used to jack a 960-kg car 52 cm off the floor. The diameter of the output piston is 18 cm, and the input force is 380 N. What is the area of the input piston?
A ship, carrying fresh water to a desert island in the Caribbean, has a horizontal cross-sectional area of 2240 m² at the waterline. When unloaded, the ship rises 8.55 m higher in the sea. How much water (m³) was delivered?
A pump supplies water to a 1.59-cm inner diameter hose that tapers down to a 0.953-cm-diameter nozzle. The nozzle is aimed so water comes out at a 45° angle and lands 3.0 m away. The nozzle is 0.60 m above ground level, and the pump output is essentially at ground level. What pressure is supplied by the pump?
When a person drives or hikes to a higher altitude, and even more during descent, volume changes of trapped air in the middle ear can cause ear discomfort until the middle-ear pressure and exterior pressure are equalized. If a rapid descent at a rate of 7.0 m/s or faster commonly causes ear discomfort, what is the maximum rate of increase in atmospheric pressure (that is, dP/dt) tolerable to most people?