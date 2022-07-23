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Ch. 13 - Fluids
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 13 - FluidsProblem 84a
Chapter 13, Problem 84a

A hydraulic lift is used to jack a 960-kg car 52 cm off the floor. The diameter of the output piston is 18 cm, and the input force is 380 N. What is the area of the input piston?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the area of a circle, which is given by \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the circle.
Step 2: The diameter of the input piston is not provided directly in the problem, so we need to calculate it. Use the relationship between the diameters of the pistons and the forces applied in a hydraulic system to determine the input piston's diameter.
Step 3: Once the diameter of the input piston is known, calculate the radius by dividing the diameter by 2. \( r = \frac{d}{2} \).
Step 4: Substitute the radius of the input piston into the area formula \( A = \pi r^2 \) to calculate the area of the input piston.
Step 5: Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculation (e.g., convert cm to meters if necessary) and simplify the expression to find the area in square meters.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area of a Circle

The area of a circle is calculated using the formula A = πr², where r is the radius. In the context of hydraulic systems, understanding how to calculate the area of the pistons is crucial, as it directly affects the force transmission and mechanical advantage of the lift.
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Hydraulic Systems

Hydraulic systems operate based on Pascal's principle, which states that pressure applied to a confined fluid is transmitted undiminished in all directions. This principle allows a small input force applied to a smaller piston to generate a larger output force at a larger piston, enabling heavy objects to be lifted with relatively little effort.
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Mechanical Advantage

Mechanical advantage is the factor by which a machine multiplies the force put into it. In hydraulic lifts, the mechanical advantage can be determined by the ratio of the areas of the output and input pistons. This concept is essential for understanding how a hydraulic lift can lift heavy loads with a smaller input force.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 3.2-N force is applied to the plunger of a hypodermic needle. If the diameter of the plunger is 1.3 cm and that of the needle is 0.20 mm, what force on the plunger would be needed to push fluid into a vein where the gauge pressure is 75 mm-Hg? Answer for the instant just before the fluid starts to move.

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Textbook Question

A 3.2-N force is applied to the plunger of a hypodermic needle. If the diameter of the plunger is 1.3 cm and that of the needle is 0.20 mm, with what force does the fluid leave the needle?

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Textbook Question

When you ascend or descend a great deal when driving in a car, your ears “pop,” which means that the pressure behind the eardrum is being equalized to that outside. If this did not happen, what would be the approximate force on an eardrum of area 0.20cm² if a change in altitude of 1120 m takes place?

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Textbook Question

A ship, carrying fresh water to a desert island in the Caribbean, has a horizontal cross-sectional area of 2240 m² at the waterline. When unloaded, the ship rises 8.55 m higher in the sea. How much water (m³) was delivered?

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Textbook Question

A pump supplies water to a 1.59-cm inner diameter hose that tapers down to a 0.953-cm-diameter nozzle. The nozzle is aimed so water comes out at a 45° angle and lands 3.0 m away. The nozzle is 0.60 m above ground level, and the pump output is essentially at ground level. What pressure is supplied by the pump?

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Textbook Question

When a person drives or hikes to a higher altitude, and even more during descent, volume changes of trapped air in the middle ear can cause ear discomfort until the middle-ear pressure and exterior pressure are equalized. If a rapid descent at a rate of 7.0 m/s or faster commonly causes ear discomfort, what is the maximum rate of increase in atmospheric pressure (that is, dP/dt) tolerable to most people?

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