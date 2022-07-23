Agent Arlene devised the following method of measuring the muzzle velocity of a rifle (Fig. 14–34). She fires a bullet into a 4.148-kg wooden block resting on a smooth surface, and attached to a spring of spring constant k = 162.7 N/m. The bullet, whose mass is 7.450 g, remains embedded in the wooden block. She measures the maximum distance that the block compresses the spring to be 9.460 cm. What is the speed υ of the bullet?
A clock pendulum oscillates at a frequency of 2.5 Hz. At t = 0, it is released from rest starting at an angle of 12° to the vertical. Ignoring friction, what will be the position (angle in radians) of the pendulum at t = 0.25 s?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)
Angular Displacement
Frequency and Period
What is the period of a simple pendulum 47 cm long when it is in a freely falling elevator?
An 1150-kg automobile has springs with k = 14,000 N/m. One of the tires is not properly balanced; it has a little extra mass on one side compared to the other, causing the car to shake at certain speeds. If the tire radius is 42 cm, at what speed will the wheel shake most?
An energy-absorbing car bumper has a spring constant of 410 kN/m. Find the maximum compression of the bumper if the car, with mass 1300 kg, collides with a wall at a speed of 2.0 m/s (approximately 5 mi/h).
At t = 0, an 885-g mass at rest on the end of a horizontal spring (k = 184 N/m) is struck by a hammer which gives it an initial speed of 2.12 m/s. Determine the period and frequency of the motion.
A 280-kg wooden raft floats on a lake. When a 68-kg man stands on the raft, it sinks 3.5 cm deeper into the water. When he steps off, the raft oscillates for a while. What is the total energy of oscillation (ignoring damping)?