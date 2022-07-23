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Ch. 14 - Oscillations
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 14 - OscillationsProblem 46b
Chapter 14, Problem 46b

What is the period of a simple pendulum 47 cm long when it is in a freely falling elevator?

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1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the period of a simple pendulum in normal conditions: T = 2π√(L/g), where T is the period, L is the length of the pendulum, and g is the acceleration due to gravity.
Step 2: For part (b), consider the scenario of a freely falling elevator. In this case, the effective acceleration due to gravity, g_{\(\text{eff}\)}, becomes zero because the elevator and the pendulum are both in free fall.
Step 3: Substitute g_{\(\text{eff}\)} = 0 into the formula for the period. The equation becomes undefined because the denominator contains g, and division by zero is not possible.
Step 4: Conclude that in a freely falling elevator, the pendulum does not oscillate because there is no restoring force acting on it. The concept of a period is therefore not applicable in this situation.
Step 5: Summarize that the pendulum's motion ceases in free fall, and the period cannot be determined under these conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Pendulum

A simple pendulum consists of a mass (or bob) attached to a string or rod of negligible mass, swinging back and forth under the influence of gravity. The period of a simple pendulum, which is the time taken for one complete cycle of motion, is primarily determined by its length and the acceleration due to gravity. The formula for the period (T) is T = 2π√(L/g), where L is the length of the pendulum and g is the acceleration due to gravity.
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Effect of Gravity on Period

The period of a simple pendulum is directly influenced by the acceleration due to gravity (g). In a standard environment, g is approximately 9.81 m/s². However, if the pendulum is in a freely falling elevator, the effective gravitational force acting on it becomes zero, as both the pendulum and the elevator are accelerating downwards at the same rate. This results in the pendulum experiencing weightlessness, which alters its oscillatory motion.
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Free Fall and Weightlessness

Free fall occurs when an object is falling under the influence of gravity alone, without any other forces acting on it. In a freely falling elevator, both the elevator and any objects inside it, including a pendulum, experience weightlessness. This means that the pendulum does not exert tension on the string, leading to a situation where it cannot oscillate in the traditional sense, effectively making its period undefined in this scenario.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A mass resting on a horizontal, frictionless surface is attached to one end of a spring; the other end of the spring is fixed to a wall. It takes 3.2 J of work to compress the spring by 0.13 m. The mass is then released from rest and experiences a maximum acceleration of 12m/s². Find the value of the spring constant.

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Textbook Question

A clock pendulum oscillates at a frequency of 2.5 Hz. At t = 0, it is released from rest starting at an angle of 12° to the vertical. Ignoring friction, what will be the position (angle in radians) of the pendulum at t = 0.25 s?

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An energy-absorbing car bumper has a spring constant of 410 kN/m. Find the maximum compression of the bumper if the car, with mass 1300 kg, collides with a wall at a speed of 2.0 m/s (approximately 5 mi/h).

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At t = 0, an 885-g mass at rest on the end of a horizontal spring (k = 184 N/m) is struck by a hammer which gives it an initial speed of 2.12 m/s. Determine the period and frequency of the motion.

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