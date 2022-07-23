Simple Pendulum

A simple pendulum consists of a mass (or bob) attached to a string or rod of negligible mass, swinging back and forth under the influence of gravity. The period of a simple pendulum, which is the time taken for one complete cycle of motion, is primarily determined by its length and the acceleration due to gravity. The formula for the period (T) is T = 2π√(L/g), where L is the length of the pendulum and g is the acceleration due to gravity.