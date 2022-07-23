Calculate the speed of longitudinal waves in granite, using Tables in Chapters 12 and 13.
A sailor strikes the side of his ship just below the surface of the sea. He hears the echo of the wave reflected from the ocean floor directly below 2.4 s later. How deep is the ocean at this point? (Use Tables 12–1 and 13–1.)
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Key Concepts
Speed of Sound in Water
Echo and Time Delay
Distance Calculation
Two earthquake waves of the same frequency travel through the same portion of the Earth, but one is carrying 3.5 times the energy. What is the ratio of the amplitudes of the two waves?
A 0.40-kg cord is stretched between two supports 8.7 m apart. When one support is struck by a hammer, a transverse wave travels down the cord and reaches the other support in 0.85 s. What is the tension in the cord?
What is the ratio of the intensities, of an earthquake P wave passing through the Earth and detected at two points 15 km and 55 km from the source?
A ski gondola [pronounced gon–do–la] is connected to the top of a hill by a steel cable of length 710 m and diameter 1.5 cm. As the gondola comes to the end of its run, it bumps into the terminal and sends a transverse wave pulse along the cable. It is observed that it took 17 s for the pulse to return. What is the tension in the cable?