Two earthquake waves of the same frequency travel through the same portion of the Earth, but one is carrying 3.5 times the energy. What is the ratio of the amplitudes of the two waves?
Consider the point x = 1.00 m on the cord of Example 15–6. Determine the maximum acceleration of this point.
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Wave Motion
Maximum Acceleration in Harmonic Motion
A transverse wave with a frequency of 220 Hz and a wavelength of 10.0 cm is traveling along a cord. The maximum speed of particles on the cord is 0.10 the wave speed. What is the amplitude of the wave?
What is the ratio of the intensities, of an earthquake P wave passing through the Earth and detected at two points 15 km and 55 km from the source?
A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. What is the wavelength?
A ski gondola [pronounced gon–do–la] is connected to the top of a hill by a steel cable of length 710 m and diameter 1.5 cm. As the gondola comes to the end of its run, it bumps into the terminal and sends a transverse wave pulse along the cable. It is observed that it took 17 s for the pulse to return. What is the tension in the cable?
A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.0 m/s. At the shape of the pulse is given by the function D = 0.45 cos (2.6x + 1.2), where D and x are in meters. Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming there are no frictional losses.