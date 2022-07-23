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Ch. 15 - Wave Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 15 - Wave MotionProblem 26a
Chapter 15, Problem 26a

Consider the point x = 1.00 m on the cord of Example 15–6. Determine the maximum acceleration of this point.

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Identify the relevant equation for the transverse wave on the cord. From Example 15–6, the displacement of the wave is typically given as \( y(x, t) = A \sin(kx - \omega t) \), where \( A \) is the amplitude, \( k \) is the wave number, and \( \omega \) is the angular frequency.
The acceleration of a point on the cord is the second derivative of the displacement \( y(x, t) \) with respect to time \( t \). Start by taking the first derivative: \( \frac{\partial y}{\partial t} = -A \omega \cos(kx - \omega t) \).
Now, take the second derivative with respect to time to find the acceleration: \( \frac{\partial^2 y}{\partial t^2} = -A \omega^2 \sin(kx - \omega t) \).
The maximum acceleration occurs when the sine function equals \( \pm 1 \), so the maximum acceleration is \( a_{\text{max}} = A \omega^2 \).
Substitute the given values for \( A \) (amplitude) and \( \omega \) (angular frequency) from Example 15–6 into the formula \( a_{\text{max}} = A \omega^2 \) to calculate the maximum acceleration at \( x = 1.00 \ \text{m} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. In the context of a point on a cord, it refers to how quickly the speed of that point is changing as it vibrates or oscillates. Understanding acceleration is crucial for determining the forces acting on the point and how they influence its motion.
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Intro to Acceleration

Wave Motion

Wave motion describes the transfer of energy through a medium without the permanent displacement of the medium itself. In this case, the cord can be thought of as a medium through which waves travel, affecting the point at x = 1.00 m. The characteristics of wave motion, such as frequency and amplitude, directly influence the maximum acceleration experienced by the point.
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Intro to Waves and Wave Speed

Maximum Acceleration in Harmonic Motion

In harmonic motion, the maximum acceleration of a point is determined by the amplitude of the motion and the angular frequency. It can be calculated using the formula a_max = ω²A, where ω is the angular frequency and A is the amplitude. This concept is essential for solving the problem, as it allows for the quantification of the maximum acceleration at the specified point on the cord.
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