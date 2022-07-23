A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. How much time is required for the phase to change by 90° at a given point in space?
A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. What is the wavelength?
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Key Concepts
Wave Speed
Frequency
Wavelength
Consider the point x = 1.00 m on the cord of Example 15–6. Determine the maximum acceleration of this point.
A transverse wave with a frequency of 220 Hz and a wavelength of 10.0 cm is traveling along a cord. The maximum speed of particles on the cord is 0.10 the wave speed. What is the amplitude of the wave?
A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. At a particular instant, what is the phase difference (in degrees) between two points 4.4 cm apart?
Write the equation for the wave in Problem 29 traveling to the right, if its amplitude is 0.020 cm, and D = - 0.020 cm, at t = 0 and x = 0.
A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.0 m/s. At the shape of the pulse is given by the function D = 0.45 cos (2.6x + 1.2), where D and x are in meters. Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming there are no frictional losses.