Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Wave Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 15 - Wave MotionProblem 29a
Chapter 15, Problem 29a

A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. What is the wavelength?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between the speed of a wave, its frequency, and its wavelength. The formula is: v=fλ, where v is the wave speed, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the wavelength λ: λ=vf.
Substitute the given values into the formula. The wave speed v is 345 m/s, and the frequency f is 572 Hz.
Perform the division to calculate the wavelength: λ=345572. Ensure the units are consistent, with speed in meters per second and frequency in hertz.
The result of the division will give the wavelength λ in meters, which represents the distance between successive compressions or rarefactions in the longitudinal wave.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Speed

Wave speed is the distance a wave travels per unit of time. In the context of sound waves, it is determined by the medium through which the wave is traveling. For air at room temperature, the speed of sound is approximately 345 m/s, which is crucial for calculating other wave properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:19
Intro to Waves and Wave Speed

Frequency

Frequency is the number of cycles of a wave that pass a point in one second, measured in hertz (Hz). In this question, the frequency of the longitudinal wave is given as 572 Hz, indicating that 572 cycles occur every second. Frequency is directly related to the energy of the wave and is essential for determining its wavelength.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM

Wavelength

Wavelength is the distance between successive crests (or troughs) of a wave. It can be calculated using the formula: wavelength = speed / frequency. In this case, knowing the speed of the wave (345 m/s) and its frequency (572 Hz) allows us to find the wavelength, which is a fundamental property of the wave.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Unknown Wavelength of Laser through Double Slit
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. How much time is required for the phase to change by 90° at a given point in space?

84
views
Textbook Question

Consider the point x = 1.00 m on the cord of Example 15–6. Determine the maximum acceleration of this point.

1369
views
Textbook Question

A transverse wave with a frequency of 220 Hz and a wavelength of 10.0 cm is traveling along a cord. The maximum speed of particles on the cord is 0.10 the wave speed. What is the amplitude of the wave?

1672
views
Textbook Question

A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. At a particular instant, what is the phase difference (in degrees) between two points 4.4 cm apart?

88
views
Textbook Question

Write the equation for the wave in Problem 29 traveling to the right, if its amplitude is 0.020 cm, and D = - 0.020 cm, at t = 0 and x = 0.

1343
views
Textbook Question

A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.0 m/s. At the shape of the pulse is given by the function D = 0.45 cos (2.6x + 1.2), where D and x are in meters. Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming there are no frictional losses.

1337
views