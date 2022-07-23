Textbook Question
A guitar string produces 3 beat/s when sounded with a 350-Hz tuning fork and 8 beat/s when sounded with a 355-Hz tuning fork. What is the vibrational frequency of the string? Explain your reasoning.
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A guitar string produces 3 beat/s when sounded with a 350-Hz tuning fork and 8 beat/s when sounded with a 355-Hz tuning fork. What is the vibrational frequency of the string? Explain your reasoning.
A source emits sound of wavelengths 2.54 m and 2.72 m in air. How many beats per second will be heard? (Assume T = 20°C.)