Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas LawProblem 39a
Chapter 17, Problem 39a

A storage tank at STP contains 26.5 kg of nitrogen (N₂). What is the volume of the tank?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the ideal gas law: PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature.
At STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure), the pressure P is 1 atm, and the temperature T is 273.15 K. The ideal gas constant R is 0.0821 L·atm/(mol·K).
Determine the number of moles of nitrogen gas (N₂) using the formula n = \(\frac{m}{M}\), where m is the mass of the gas (26.5 kg or 26500 g) and M is the molar mass of nitrogen (N₂), which is approximately 28.02 g/mol.
Substitute the calculated value of n, along with the known values of P, R, and T, into the ideal gas law to solve for the volume V: V = \(\frac{nRT}{P}\).
Perform the unit conversions and calculations to find the volume of the tank in liters. Ensure that all units are consistent (e.g., pressure in atm, volume in liters, temperature in Kelvin).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to calculate the volume of a gas under specific conditions, such as standard temperature and pressure (STP).
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP) is a reference point used in gas calculations, defined as a temperature of 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 K) and a pressure of 1 atmosphere (101.3 kPa). At STP, one mole of an ideal gas occupies a volume of 22.4 liters. Understanding STP is crucial for determining the behavior of gases and calculating their volumes based on the number of moles present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
17:04
Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For nitrogen (N₂), the molar mass is approximately 28.02 g/mol, as it consists of two nitrogen atoms. Knowing the molar mass is essential for converting between mass and moles, which is necessary for applying the Ideal Gas Law to find the volume of the gas in the storage tank.
Recommended video:
Guided course
20:32
Mass Spectrometers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the pressure inside a 41.0-L container holding 105.0 kg of argon gas at 21.6°C?

1562
views
Textbook Question

An aluminum bar has the desired length when at 12°C. How much stress is required to keep it at this length if the temperature increases to 38°C? [See Table 12–1.]

1119
views
Textbook Question

If 12.50 mol of helium gas is at 10.0°C and a gauge pressure of 0.350 atm, calculate

(a) the volume of the helium gas under these conditions and

(b) the temperature if the gas is compressed to precisely half the volume at a gauge pressure of 1.00 atm.

80
views
Textbook Question

A horizontal steel I-beam of a cross-sectional area of 0.041 m² is rigidly connected to two fixed vertical supports. If the beam was installed when the temperature was 25°C, is the ultimate strength of the steel exceeded?

1141
views
Textbook Question

If 59.2 L of oxygen at 18.0°C and an absolute pressure of 2.45 atm are compressed to 38.8 L and at the same time the temperature is raised to 56.0°C, what will the new pressure be?

92
views
Textbook Question

A sealed metal container contains a gas at 30.0°C and absolute pressure 1.00 atm. To what temperature must the gas be heated for the pressure to double to 2.00 atm? (Ignore expansion of the container.)

944
views