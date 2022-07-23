What is the pressure inside a 41.0-L container holding 105.0 kg of argon gas at 21.6°C?
A storage tank at STP contains 26.5 kg of nitrogen (N₂). What is the volume of the tank?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)
Molar Mass
An aluminum bar has the desired length when at 12°C. How much stress is required to keep it at this length if the temperature increases to 38°C? [See Table 12–1.]
If 12.50 mol of helium gas is at 10.0°C and a gauge pressure of 0.350 atm, calculate
(a) the volume of the helium gas under these conditions and
(b) the temperature if the gas is compressed to precisely half the volume at a gauge pressure of 1.00 atm.
A horizontal steel I-beam of a cross-sectional area of 0.041 m² is rigidly connected to two fixed vertical supports. If the beam was installed when the temperature was 25°C, is the ultimate strength of the steel exceeded?
If 59.2 L of oxygen at 18.0°C and an absolute pressure of 2.45 atm are compressed to 38.8 L and at the same time the temperature is raised to 56.0°C, what will the new pressure be?
A sealed metal container contains a gas at 30.0°C and absolute pressure 1.00 atm. To what temperature must the gas be heated for the pressure to double to 2.00 atm? (Ignore expansion of the container.)