What is the pressure inside a 41.0-L container holding 105.0 kg of argon gas at 21.6°C?
A horizontal steel I-beam of a cross-sectional area of 0.041 m² is rigidly connected to two fixed vertical supports. If the beam was installed when the temperature was 25°C, is the ultimate strength of the steel exceeded?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Expansion
Ultimate Strength
Stress and Strain
An aluminum bar has the desired length when at 12°C. How much stress is required to keep it at this length if the temperature increases to 38°C? [See Table 12–1.]
If 12.50 mol of helium gas is at 10.0°C and a gauge pressure of 0.350 atm, calculate
(a) the volume of the helium gas under these conditions and
(b) the temperature if the gas is compressed to precisely half the volume at a gauge pressure of 1.00 atm.
Water’s coefficient of volume expansion in the temperature range from 0°C to about 20°C is given approximately by β = α + bT + cT² , with α = - 6.43 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻¹ , b = 1.70 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻² , and c = -2.02 x 10⁻⁷ ((C°)⁻³. Using the formula for density from Problem 22, show that water has its greatest density at approximately 4.0°C.
The pendulum in a grandfather clock is made of brass and keeps perfect time at 17°C. How much time is gained or lost in a year if the clock is kept at 26°C? (Assume the frequency dependence on length for a simple pendulum applies; see Chapter 14.)
A storage tank at STP contains 26.5 kg of nitrogen (N₂). What is the volume of the tank?