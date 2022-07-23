An aluminum bar has the desired length when at 12°C. How much stress is required to keep it at this length if the temperature increases to 38°C? [See Table 12–1.]
Water’s coefficient of volume expansion in the temperature range from 0°C to about 20°C is given approximately by β = α + bT + cT² , with α = - 6.43 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻¹ , b = 1.70 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻² , and c = -2.02 x 10⁻⁷ ((C°)⁻³. Using the formula for density from Problem 22, show that water has its greatest density at approximately 4.0°C.
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Key Concepts
Coefficient of Volume Expansion
Density and Temperature Relationship
Mathematical Modeling of Density
Determine a formula for the change in surface area of a uniform solid sphere of radius r if its coefficient of linear expansion is α (assumed constant) and its temperature is changed by ∆T.
If 12.50 mol of helium gas is at 10.0°C and a gauge pressure of 0.350 atm, calculate
(a) the volume of the helium gas under these conditions and
(b) the temperature if the gas is compressed to precisely half the volume at a gauge pressure of 1.00 atm.
The pendulum in a grandfather clock is made of brass and keeps perfect time at 17°C. How much time is gained or lost in a year if the clock is kept at 26°C? (Assume the frequency dependence on length for a simple pendulum applies; see Chapter 14.)
A horizontal steel I-beam of a cross-sectional area of 0.041 m² is rigidly connected to two fixed vertical supports. If the beam was installed when the temperature was 25°C, is the ultimate strength of the steel exceeded?
Wine bottles are never completely filled: a small volume of air is left in the glass bottle’s cylindrically shaped neck (inner diameter d = 18.5 mm) to allow for wine’s fairly large coefficient of thermal expansion. The distance H between the surface of the liquid contents and the bottom of the cork is called the “headspace height” (Fig. 17–22), and is typically H = 1.5 cm for a 750-mL bottle filled at 20°C. Due to its alcoholic content, wine’s coefficient of volume expansion is about double that of water; in comparison, the thermal expansion of glass can be neglected. Estimate H if the bottle is kept at 10°C.