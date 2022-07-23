Start by recalling the relationship between the coefficient of volume expansion (β) and density (ρ). The density of a substance is inversely proportional to its volume, so changes in volume due to temperature will affect the density. The formula for density as a function of temperature can be written as ρ(T) = ρ₀ / (1 + βΔT), where ρ₀ is the reference density and ΔT is the temperature change.