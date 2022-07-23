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Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas LawProblem 26
Chapter 17, Problem 26

Water’s coefficient of volume expansion in the temperature range from 0°C to about 20°C is given approximately by β = α + bT + cT² , with α = - 6.43 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻¹ , b = 1.70 x 10⁻⁵ (C°)⁻² , and c = -2.02 x 10⁻⁷ ((C°)⁻³. Using the formula for density from Problem 22, show that water has its greatest density at approximately 4.0°C.

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Start by recalling the relationship between the coefficient of volume expansion (β) and density (ρ). The density of a substance is inversely proportional to its volume, so changes in volume due to temperature will affect the density. The formula for density as a function of temperature can be written as ρ(T) = ρ₀ / (1 + βΔT), where ρ₀ is the reference density and ΔT is the temperature change.
Substitute the given expression for β into the formula. The coefficient of volume expansion is given as β = α + bT + cT². Replace β in the density formula to get ρ(T) = ρ₀ / (1 + (α + bT + cT²)ΔT).
To find the temperature at which water has its greatest density, note that the density is maximized when the rate of change of density with respect to temperature (dρ/dT) is zero. Use the chain rule to differentiate ρ(T) with respect to T, and set dρ/dT = 0.
Simplify the derivative. Since ρ(T) = ρ₀ / (1 + βΔT), the derivative involves the term β = α + bT + cT². Differentiate β with respect to T to get dβ/dT = b + 2cT. Substitute this into the derivative of ρ(T) and solve for T when dρ/dT = 0.
Solve the resulting equation for T. This will involve setting b + 2cT = 0 (since the maximum density occurs when the expansion coefficient β is zero). Solve for T to find the temperature at which water has its greatest density. Substitute the given values of b and c to calculate the approximate value of T, which should be around 4.0°C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coefficient of Volume Expansion

The coefficient of volume expansion (β) quantifies how the volume of a substance changes with temperature. For water, this coefficient varies with temperature, indicating that as water heats up, its volume increases, which in turn affects its density. The formula provided incorporates linear and quadratic temperature terms, reflecting the non-linear behavior of water's expansion in the specified temperature range.
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Density and Temperature Relationship

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is influenced by temperature changes. As water warms, it expands, leading to a decrease in density. However, water exhibits unique behavior where its density reaches a maximum at around 4.0°C, after which further heating causes it to expand and decrease in density, a property critical for understanding aquatic ecosystems and climate effects.
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Mathematical Modeling of Density

The mathematical modeling of density involves using equations that relate temperature to volume expansion and, consequently, density. By substituting the coefficients into the density formula, one can derive the temperature at which water's density is maximized. This approach highlights the importance of mathematical relationships in predicting physical properties and behaviors of substances under varying conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An aluminum bar has the desired length when at 12°C. How much stress is required to keep it at this length if the temperature increases to 38°C? [See Table 12–1.]

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Textbook Question

Determine a formula for the change in surface area of a uniform solid sphere of radius r if its coefficient of linear expansion is α (assumed constant) and its temperature is changed by ∆T.

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Textbook Question

If 12.50 mol of helium gas is at 10.0°C and a gauge pressure of 0.350 atm, calculate

(a) the volume of the helium gas under these conditions and

(b) the temperature if the gas is compressed to precisely half the volume at a gauge pressure of 1.00 atm.

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Textbook Question

The pendulum in a grandfather clock is made of brass and keeps perfect time at 17°C. How much time is gained or lost in a year if the clock is kept at 26°C? (Assume the frequency dependence on length for a simple pendulum applies; see Chapter 14.)

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Textbook Question

A horizontal steel I-beam of a cross-sectional area of 0.041 m² is rigidly connected to two fixed vertical supports. If the beam was installed when the temperature was 25°C, is the ultimate strength of the steel exceeded?

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Textbook Question

Wine bottles are never completely filled: a small volume of air is left in the glass bottle’s cylindrically shaped neck (inner diameter d = 18.5 mm) to allow for wine’s fairly large coefficient of thermal expansion. The distance H between the surface of the liquid contents and the bottom of the cork is called the “headspace height” (Fig. 17–22), and is typically H = 1.5 cm for a 750-mL bottle filled at 20°C. Due to its alcoholic content, wine’s coefficient of volume expansion is about double that of water; in comparison, the thermal expansion of glass can be neglected. Estimate H if the bottle is kept at 10°C.

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