Water is in which phase when the pressure is 0.01 atm and the temperature is 90°C?
A gas consisting of 14,500 molecules, each of mass 2.00 x 10⁻²⁶ kg, has the following distribution of speeds, which crudely mimics the Maxwell distribution. Determine vᵣₘₛ for this distribution of speeds.
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Key Concepts
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
Root Mean Square Speed (vᵣₘₛ)
Kinetic Theory of Gases
Below a certain threshold pressure, the air molecules (0.3-nm diameter) within a research vacuum chamber are in the “collision-free regime,” meaning that a particular air molecule is as likely to cross the container and collide with the opposite wall as it is to collide with another air molecule. Estimate the threshold pressure for a vacuum chamber of side 1.0 m at 20°C.
Estimate how many air molecules rebound from a wall in a typical room per second, assuming an ideal gas of N molecules contained in a cubic room with sides of length ℓ at temperature T and pressure P.
(a) Show that the frequency f with which gas molecules strike a wall is ƒ = ( /2)(P/kT) ℓ² where is the average x component of the molecule’s velocity.
(b) Show that the equation can then be written as ƒ≈ Pℓ² / where m is the mass of a gas molecule.
For what range of pressures and temperatures can CO₂ be a liquid? Refer to Fig. 18-6.
A 1.0-mol sample of helium gas has a temperature of 18°C. What is the total kinetic energy of all the gas atoms in the sample?