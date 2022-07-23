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Ch. 18 - Kinetic Theory of Gases
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 18 - Kinetic Theory of GasesProblem 26a
Chapter 18, Problem 26a

Water is in which phase when the pressure is 0.01 atm and the temperature is 90°C?

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Understand the problem: The question asks about the phase of water at a specific pressure (0.01 atm) and temperature (90°C). To determine the phase, we need to compare these conditions to the phase diagram of water, which shows the relationship between pressure, temperature, and phase (solid, liquid, or gas).
Recall the concept of a phase diagram: A phase diagram is a graphical representation of the states of matter (solid, liquid, gas) of a substance as a function of pressure and temperature. For water, the phase diagram includes the triple point (where all three phases coexist) and the critical point (beyond which liquid and gas are indistinguishable).
Locate the given conditions on the phase diagram: At a pressure of 0.01 atm, check the temperature range for the phase boundaries. The triple point of water occurs at approximately 0.006 atm and 0.01°C. At 0.01 atm, the boiling point of water (liquid-gas boundary) is significantly lower than 100°C, and water is likely in the gas phase at 90°C.
Analyze the phase boundaries: Since the given temperature (90°C) is well above the boiling point of water at 0.01 atm, the water will have transitioned to the gas phase. This is because the liquid phase cannot exist at such low pressures and high temperatures.
Conclude the phase: Based on the analysis of the phase diagram, water is in the gas phase (steam) at a pressure of 0.01 atm and a temperature of 90°C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phase of Matter

The phase of matter refers to the distinct forms that different phases of matter take on. The three primary phases are solid, liquid, and gas, each characterized by different properties such as shape and volume. Understanding the phase of a substance is crucial for predicting its behavior under varying conditions of temperature and pressure.
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Phase Diagram

A phase diagram is a graphical representation that shows the phases of a substance at different temperatures and pressures. It typically includes lines that separate different phases, indicating the conditions under which a substance will exist as a solid, liquid, or gas. Analyzing a phase diagram helps in determining the state of a substance at specific temperature and pressure conditions.
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Boiling Point and Vapor Pressure

The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure surrounding it. At lower pressures, such as 0.01 atm, the boiling point of water decreases significantly. This concept is essential for understanding how water can exist in different phases under varying pressure conditions, particularly in relation to its boiling point.
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Related Practice
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At about what pressure would the mean free path of air molecules be equal to the diameter of air molecules, ≈ 3 x 10⁻¹⁰ m? Assume T = 20° C.

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Below a certain threshold pressure, the air molecules (0.3-nm diameter) within a research vacuum chamber are in the “collision-free regime,” meaning that a particular air molecule is as likely to cross the container and collide with the opposite wall as it is to collide with another air molecule. Estimate the threshold pressure for a vacuum chamber of side 1.0 m at 20°C.

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Textbook Question

Estimate how many air molecules rebound from a wall in a typical room per second, assuming an ideal gas of N molecules contained in a cubic room with sides of length ℓ at temperature T and pressure P.

(a) Show that the frequency f with which gas molecules strike a wall is ƒ = (υx\(\overline{\upsilon_{x}\)} /2)(P/kT) ℓ² where υx\(\overline{\upsilon_{x}\)} is the average x component of the molecule’s velocity.

(b) Show that the equation can then be written as ƒ≈ Pℓ² /4mkT\(\sqrt{4mkT}\) where m is the mass of a gas molecule.

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A gas consisting of 14,500 molecules, each of mass 2.00 x 10⁻²⁶ kg, has the following distribution of speeds, which crudely mimics the Maxwell distribution. Determine vᵣₘₛ for this distribution of speeds.

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At about what pressure would the mean free path of air molecules be 0.30 m? Assume T = 20° C.

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For what range of pressures and temperatures can CO₂ be a liquid? Refer to Fig. 18-6.

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