At about what pressure would the mean free path of air molecules be equal to the diameter of air molecules, ≈ 3 x 10⁻¹⁰ m? Assume T = 20° C.
Water is in which phase when the pressure is 0.01 atm and the temperature is 90°C?
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Key Concepts
Phase of Matter
Phase Diagram
Boiling Point and Vapor Pressure
Below a certain threshold pressure, the air molecules (0.3-nm diameter) within a research vacuum chamber are in the “collision-free regime,” meaning that a particular air molecule is as likely to cross the container and collide with the opposite wall as it is to collide with another air molecule. Estimate the threshold pressure for a vacuum chamber of side 1.0 m at 20°C.
Estimate how many air molecules rebound from a wall in a typical room per second, assuming an ideal gas of N molecules contained in a cubic room with sides of length ℓ at temperature T and pressure P.
(a) Show that the frequency f with which gas molecules strike a wall is ƒ = ( /2)(P/kT) ℓ² where is the average x component of the molecule’s velocity.
(b) Show that the equation can then be written as ƒ≈ Pℓ² / where m is the mass of a gas molecule.
A gas consisting of 14,500 molecules, each of mass 2.00 x 10⁻²⁶ kg, has the following distribution of speeds, which crudely mimics the Maxwell distribution. Determine vᵣₘₛ for this distribution of speeds.
At about what pressure would the mean free path of air molecules be 0.30 m? Assume T = 20° C.
For what range of pressures and temperatures can CO₂ be a liquid? Refer to Fig. 18-6.