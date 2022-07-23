A 215-g sample of a substance is heated to 330°C and then plunged into a 105-g aluminum calorimeter cup containing 185 g of water and a 17-g glass thermometer at 10.5°C. The final temperature is 35.0°C. What is the specific heat of the substance? (Assume no water boils away.)
What is the specific heat of a metal substance if 165 kJ of heat is needed to raise 4.1 kg of the metal from 18.0°C to 37.2°C?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Heat Transfer
Thermal Energy Equation
The heat capacity, C, of an object is defined as the amount of heat needed to raise its temperature by 1 °C. Thus, to raise the temperature by ∆T requires heat Q given by Q = C∆T. What is the heat capacity of 38 kg of water?
An average active person consumes about 2500 Cal a day.
(a) What is this in joules?
(b) What is this in kilowatt-hours?
(c) If your power company charges about per kilowatt-hour, how much would your energy cost per day if you bought it from the power company? Could you feed yourself on this much money per day?
(a) How long does it take a 750-W coffeepot to bring to a boil 0.75 L of water at sea level initially at 11°C? Assume that the part of the pot which is heated with the water is made of 250 g of aluminum, and that no water boils away.
(b) For how long could this amount of energy run a 60-W lightbulb?