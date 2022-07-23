Textbook Question
What is the specific heat of a metal substance if 165 kJ of heat is needed to raise 4.1 kg of the metal from 18.0°C to 37.2°C?
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What is the specific heat of a metal substance if 165 kJ of heat is needed to raise 4.1 kg of the metal from 18.0°C to 37.2°C?
The heat capacity, C, of an object is defined as the amount of heat needed to raise its temperature by 1 °C. Thus, to raise the temperature by ∆T requires heat Q given by Q = C∆T. What is the heat capacity of 38 kg of water?
(a) How long does it take a 750-W coffeepot to bring to a boil 0.75 L of water at sea level initially at 11°C? Assume that the part of the pot which is heated with the water is made of 250 g of aluminum, and that no water boils away.
(b) For how long could this amount of energy run a 60-W lightbulb?