Determine the total energy required to melt the bullet. This includes the energy needed to raise the temperature of the lead bullet from room temperature (20°C) to its melting point, and the energy required to melt it completely. Use the formula for heat transfer: Q = mcΔT for the temperature increase, and Q = mL for the phase change, where m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, ΔT is the temperature change, and L is the latent heat of fusion.