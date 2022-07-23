Latent Heat of Fusion

Latent heat of fusion is the amount of energy required to change a substance from solid to liquid at its melting point without changing its temperature. For snow, this energy must be calculated to determine how much heat is absorbed from the body when melting the snow at -15°C into water at 0°C. The latent heat of fusion for ice is about 334 J/g, which is essential for understanding the energy dynamics in this process.