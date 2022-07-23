How much heat is needed to melt 26.50 kg of silver that is initially at 25°C?
High-altitude mountain climbers do not eat snow, but always melt it first with a stove. To see why, calculate the energy absorbed from your body if you melt 1.0 kg of -15°C snow using a stove and drink the resulting 1.0 kg of water at 2°C, which your body has to warm to 37°C.
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Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Latent Heat of Fusion
Energy Conservation
An iron boiler of mass 180 kg contains 710 kg of water at 18°C. A heater supplies energy at the rate of 58,000 kJ/h. How long does it take for the water to all have changed to steam?
At a crime scene, the forensic investigator notes that the 6.2-g lead bullet that was stopped in a doorframe apparently melted completely on impact. Assuming the bullet was shot at room temperature (20°C), what does the investigator calculate as the minimum muzzle velocity of the gun?
Determine the latent heat of fusion of mercury using the following calorimeter data: 1.00 kg of solid Hg at its melting point of −39.0°C is placed in a 0.620-kg aluminum calorimeter with 0.400 kg of water at 12.80°C; the resulting equilibrium temperature is 5.06°C.
If 3.40 x 10⁵ J of energy is supplied to a container of liquid oxygen at -183° C , how much oxygen can evaporate?
What mass of steam at 100°C must be added to 1.00 kg of ice at 0°C to yield liquid water at 30°C?