(a) Estimate the total power radiated into space by the Sun, assuming it to be a perfect emitter at T = 5500 K. The Sun’s radius is 7.0 x 10⁸ m.
(b) From this, determine the power per unit area arriving at the Earth, 1.5 x 10¹¹ m away (Fig. 19–37).
(a) Estimate the total power radiated into space by the Sun, assuming it to be a perfect emitter at T = 5500 K. The Sun’s radius is 7.0 x 10⁸ m.
(b) From this, determine the power per unit area arriving at the Earth, 1.5 x 10¹¹ m away (Fig. 19–37).
If a heater supplies 1.8 x 10⁶ J/h to a room 3.5 m x 4.6 m x 3.0 m containing air at 20°C and 1.0 atm, by how much will the temperature rise in one hour, assuming no losses of heat or air mass to the outside? Assume air is an ideal diatomic gas with molecular mass 29.
A ceramic teapot (e = 0.70) and a shiny metal one (e = 0.10) each hold 0.55 L of tea at 85°C. (a) Estimate the rate of heat loss from each, and (b) estimate the temperature drop after 30 min for each. Consider only radiation, and assume the surroundings are at 20°C.
A 1.0-L volume of air initially at 3.5 atm of (gauge)pressure is allowed to expand isothermally until the (gauge) pressure is 1.0 atm. It is then compressed at constant pressure to its initial volume, and lastly is brought back to its original pressure by heating at constant volume. How much work does the 1.0 L of air do in this process?
A copper rod and an aluminum rod of the same length and cross-sectional area are attached end to end (Fig. 19–35). The copper end is placed in a furnace maintained at a constant temperature of 205°C. The aluminum end is placed in an ice bath held at a constant temperature of 0.0°C. Calculate the temperature at the point where the two rods are joined.