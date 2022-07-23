Step 5: Estimate the temperature drop after 30 minutes. Use the relationship Q = P × t, where Q is the heat lost, P is the power (rate of heat loss), and t is the time in seconds (30 minutes = 1800 seconds). Then, use the formula Q = mcΔT, where m is the mass of the tea (density of water is approximately 1000 kg/m³, so m = 0.55 kg), c is the specific heat capacity of water (c = 4186 J/kg·K), and ΔT is the temperature change. Solve for ΔT for each teapot.