Step 2: Write the energy equations for each process. For the ice melting, the energy required is given by \( Q_\text{ice} = m_\text{ice} L_f \), where \( L_f \) is the latent heat of fusion of ice. For the water heating, the energy required is \( Q_\text{water} = m_\text{water} c_\text{water} \Delta T \), where \( c_\text{water} \) is the specific heat capacity of water and \( \Delta T \) is the temperature change. For the steam condensing and cooling, the energy released is \( Q_\text{steam} = m_\text{steam} L_v + m_\text{steam} c_\text{water} \Delta T \), where \( L_v \) is the latent heat of vaporization of steam.