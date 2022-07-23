The working substance of a certain Carnot engine is 1.0 mol of an ideal monatomic gas. During the isothermal expansion portion of this engine’s cycle, the volume of the gas doubles, while during the adiabatic expansion the volume increases by a factor of 6.2. The work output of the engine is 920 J in each cycle. Compute the temperatures of the two reservoirs between which this engine operates.
Ch. 20 - Second Law of Thermodynamics
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 20, Problem 5b
A four-cylinder gasoline engine has an efficiency of 0.22 and delivers 180 J of work per cycle per cylinder. If the engine runs at 25 cycles per second (1500 rpm), determine the total heat input per second from the gasoline.
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Step 1: Understand the problem. The engine has an efficiency of 0.22, meaning 22% of the heat input is converted into useful work. The work done per cycle per cylinder is 180 J, and the engine runs at 25 cycles per second. We need to calculate the total heat input per second from the gasoline.
Step 2: Calculate the total work done per second. Since the engine has four cylinders and operates at 25 cycles per second, the total work done per second is given by: \( W_{total} = 180 \text{ J/cycle/cylinder} \times 4 \text{ cylinders} \times 25 \text{ cycles/second} \).
Step 3: Use the efficiency formula to relate work and heat input. Efficiency \( \eta \) is defined as \( \eta = \frac{W_{total}}{Q_{input}} \), where \( W_{total} \) is the total work done per second and \( Q_{input} \) is the total heat input per second. Rearrange this formula to solve for \( Q_{input} \): \( Q_{input} = \frac{W_{total}}{\eta} \).
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Use \( W_{total} \) calculated in Step 2 and \( \eta = 0.22 \) to find \( Q_{input} \). Ensure units are consistent throughout the calculation.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated \( Q_{input} \) represents the total heat energy supplied to the engine per second from the gasoline. This value is crucial for understanding the energy consumption and efficiency of the engine.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Efficiency
Efficiency in a thermodynamic context refers to the ratio of useful work output to the total energy input. It is a measure of how well an engine converts fuel into work. In this case, the engine's efficiency of 0.22 indicates that 22% of the energy from the gasoline is converted into work, while the remaining 78% is lost as waste heat.
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Work Done per Cycle
Work done per cycle is the amount of energy converted into useful work during one complete cycle of the engine. For this four-cylinder engine, it delivers 180 J of work per cycle per cylinder. Since there are four cylinders, the total work done per cycle for the engine is 720 J, which is crucial for calculating the total energy input required to achieve this output.
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Heat Input
Heat input refers to the total energy supplied to the engine from the fuel, which is necessary to produce the work output. To find the total heat input per second, one must consider both the work done and the efficiency of the engine. The formula used is: Heat Input = Work Output / Efficiency, allowing us to determine how much energy is needed from the gasoline to sustain the engine's operation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
A particular car does work at the rate of about 7.0 kJ/s when traveling at a steady 21.8 m/s along a level road. This is the work done against friction. The car can travel 17 km on 1.0 L of gasoline at this speed (about 40 mi/gal). What is the minimum value for TH if TL is 25°C? The energy available from 1.0 L of gas is 3.2 x 10⁷ J.
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Textbook Question
Assume that a 65-kg hiker needs to eat 4.0 x 10³ kcal of energy to supply a day’s worth of metabolism ( = QH). Estimate the elevation change the person can climb in one day, using only this amount of energy. As a fun and rough prediction, treat the person as an isolated heat engine, operating between the internal temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) and the ambient air temperature of 20°C.
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