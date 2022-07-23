One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Calculate the efficiency of the cycle using Eqs. 20–1 and 20–3.
The working substance of a certain Carnot engine is 1.0 mol of an ideal monatomic gas. During the isothermal expansion portion of this engine’s cycle, the volume of the gas doubles, while during the adiabatic expansion the volume increases by a factor of 6.2. The work output of the engine is 920 J in each cycle. Compute the temperatures of the two reservoirs between which this engine operates.
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Key Concepts
Carnot Engine
Ideal Gas Law
Work Done by a Gas
One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Find the values of the pressure and volume at the points a, b, c, and d of Fig. 20–5.
(II) 1.00 mole of nitrogen (N₂) gas and 1.00 mole of argon (Ar) gas are in separate, equal-sized, insulated containers at the same temperature. The containers are then connected and the gases (assumed ideal) allowed to mix. What is the change in entropy
(a) of the system
A four-cylinder gasoline engine has an efficiency of 0.22 and delivers 180 J of work per cycle per cylinder. If the engine runs at 25 cycles per second (1500 rpm), determine the total heat input per second from the gasoline.
A particular car does work at the rate of about 7.0 kJ/s when traveling at a steady 21.8 m/s along a level road. This is the work done against friction. The car can travel 17 km on 1.0 L of gasoline at this speed (about 40 mi/gal). What is the minimum value for TH if TL is 25°C? The energy available from 1.0 L of gas is 3.2 x 10⁷ J.
Assume that a 65-kg hiker needs to eat 4.0 x 10³ kcal of energy to supply a day’s worth of metabolism ( = QH). Estimate the elevation change the person can climb in one day, using only this amount of energy. As a fun and rough prediction, treat the person as an isolated heat engine, operating between the internal temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) and the ambient air temperature of 20°C.