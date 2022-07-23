A dehumidifier removes water vapor from air and has been referred to as a “refrigerator with an open door.” The humid air is pulled in by a fan and passes over a cold coil, whose temperature is less than the dew point, and some of the air’s water condenses. After this water is extracted, the air is warmed back to its original temperature and sent into the room. In a well-designed dehumidifier, the heat that is removed by the cooling coil mostly comes from the condensation of water vapor to liquid, and this heat is used to re-warm the air. Estimate how much water is removed in 1.0 h by an ideal dehumidifier, if the temperature of the room is 25°C, the water condenses at 8°C, and the dehumidifier does work at the rate of 550 W of electrical power.
Suppose a heat pump has a stationary bicycle attachment that allows you to provide the work instead of using an electrical wall outlet. If your heat pump has a coefficient of performance of 2.0 and you can cycle at a racing pace output of about 200 W for a half hour, how much heat can you provide?
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Key Concepts
Coefficient of Performance (COP)
Work and Energy Transfer
Heat Energy Calculation
A bowl contains many red, orange, and green jelly beans, in equal numbers. You are to make a line of 3 jelly beans by randomly taking 3 beans from the bowl. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate.
1.00 mole of an ideal monatomic gas at STP first undergoes an isothermal expansion so that the volume at b is 2.5 times the volume at a (Fig. 20–25). Next, heat is extracted at a constant volume so that the pressure drops. The gas is then compressed adiabatically back to the original state. Calculate the pressures at b and c.
At a steam power plant, steam engines work in pairs, the heat output of the first one being the approximate heat input of the second. The operating temperatures of the first are 750°C and 440°C, and of the second 415°C and 240°C. If the heat of combustion of coal is 2.8 x 10⁷ J/kg, at what rate must coal be burned if the plant is to put out 950 MW of power? Assume the efficiency of the engines is 65% of the ideal (Carnot) efficiency.
Two 1100-kg cars are traveling 75 km/h in opposite directions when they collide and are brought to rest. Estimate the change in entropy of the universe as a result of this collision. Assume T = 20°C.
A bowl contains many red, orange, and green jelly beans, in equal numbers. You are to make a line of 3 jelly beans by randomly taking 3 beans from the bowl. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. Then, determine the probability of all 3 beans red.