Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Second Law of Thermodynamics
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 20 - Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 80
Chapter 20, Problem 80

Two 1100-kg cars are traveling 75 km/h in opposite directions when they collide and are brought to rest. Estimate the change in entropy of the universe as a result of this collision. Assume T = 20°C.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the speed of the cars from km/h to m/s using the conversion factor: 1 km/h = 1000 m / 3600 s. This will give the velocity in SI units.
Calculate the initial kinetic energy of each car using the formula for kinetic energy: Ki = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass of the car and v is its velocity. Since both cars have the same mass and speed, calculate the total initial kinetic energy by summing the kinetic energy of both cars.
After the collision, the cars come to rest, so their final kinetic energy is zero. The change in kinetic energy is equal to the total initial kinetic energy, which is converted into heat energy during the collision.
Estimate the change in entropy of the universe using the formula: ΔS = QT, where Q is the heat energy (equal to the change in kinetic energy) and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Convert the given temperature from Celsius to Kelvin using the formula: Tk = Tc + 273.15.
Substitute the values for Q (total initial kinetic energy) and T (temperature in Kelvin) into the entropy formula to calculate the change in entropy of the universe.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Momentum

In a collision, the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it. For two cars colliding, their momenta before the collision must equal their momenta after the collision. Since both cars come to rest, the momentum change can be analyzed to understand the forces involved during the impact.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Conservation Of Momentum

Kinetic Energy and Work-Energy Principle

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv². In a collision, this kinetic energy is transformed into other forms of energy, such as heat and sound, leading to a loss of mechanical energy. Understanding this transformation is crucial for estimating the energy dissipated during the collision.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:10
The Work-Energy Theorem

Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics

Entropy is a measure of disorder or randomness in a system, and the Second Law of Thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time. In the context of the collision, the energy dissipated as heat increases the entropy of the universe, reflecting the irreversible nature of the collision process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:50
Intro to Entropy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A dehumidifier removes water vapor from air and has been referred to as a “refrigerator with an open door.” The humid air is pulled in by a fan and passes over a cold coil, whose temperature is less than the dew point, and some of the air’s water condenses. After this water is extracted, the air is warmed back to its original temperature and sent into the room. In a well-designed dehumidifier, the heat that is removed by the cooling coil mostly comes from the condensation of water vapor to liquid, and this heat is used to re-warm the air. Estimate how much water is removed in 1.0 h by an ideal dehumidifier, if the temperature of the room is 25°C, the water condenses at 8°C, and the dehumidifier does work at the rate of 550 W of electrical power.

1378
views
Textbook Question

Refrigeration units can be rated in “tons.” A 1-ton air conditioning system can remove sufficient energy to freeze 1 ton (2000 pounds = 909 kg) of 0°C water into 0°C ice in one 24-h day. Assume the hot part of a day averages 35°C and the interior of a house is maintained at 22°C by the continuous operation of a 6-ton air conditioning system for 6 hours a day. How much does this cooling cost the homeowner per day, and per month?Assume the work done by the refrigeration unit is powered by electricity that costs \$0.13 per kWh and that the unit’s coefficient of performance is only 18% of an ideal refrigerator. 1 kWh = 3.60 x 10⁶ J .

1534
views
Textbook Question

A bowl contains many red, orange, and green jelly beans, in equal numbers. You are to make a line of 3 jelly beans by randomly taking 3 beans from the bowl. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate.

897
views
Textbook Question

1.00 mole of an ideal monatomic gas at STP first undergoes an isothermal expansion so that the volume at b is 2.5 times the volume at a (Fig. 20–25). Next, heat is extracted at a constant volume so that the pressure drops. The gas is then compressed adiabatically back to the original state. Calculate the pressures at b and c.

1584
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a heat pump has a stationary bicycle attachment that allows you to provide the work instead of using an electrical wall outlet. If your heat pump has a coefficient of performance of 2.0 and you can cycle at a racing pace output of about 200 W for a half hour, how much heat can you provide?

1231
views
Textbook Question

At a steam power plant, steam engines work in pairs, the heat output of the first one being the approximate heat input of the second. The operating temperatures of the first are 750°C and 440°C, and of the second 415°C and 240°C. If the heat of combustion of coal is 2.8 x 10⁷ J/kg, at what rate must coal be burned if the plant is to put out 950 MW of power? Assume the efficiency of the engines is 65% of the ideal (Carnot) efficiency.

1352
views