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Ch. 23 - Electric Potential
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 23 - Electric PotentialProblem 100
Chapter 22, Problem 100

The liquid-drop model of the nucleus suggests that high-energy oscillations of certain nuclei can split (“fission”) a large nucleus into two unequal fragments plus a few neutrons. Using this model, consider the case of a uranium nucleus fissioning into two spherical fragments, one with a charge q₁ = +38e and radius r₁ = 5.5 x 10⁻¹⁵ m, the other with q₂ = + 54e and r₂ = 6.2 x 10⁻¹⁵ m. Calculate the electric potential energy (MeV) of these fragments, assuming that the charge is uniformly distributed throughout the volume of each spherical nucleus and that their surfaces are initially in contact at rest. The electrons surrounding the nuclei can be neglected. This electric potential energy will then be entirely converted to kinetic energy as the fragments repel each other. How does your predicted kinetic energy of the fragments agree with the observed value associated with uranium fission (approximately 200 MeV total)? [ 1 MeV = 10⁶ eV.]

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the electric potential energy of two spherical fragments resulting from uranium fission. The charges of the fragments are q₁ = +38e and q₂ = +54e, and their radii are r₁ = 5.5 × 10⁻¹⁵ m and r₂ = 6.2 × 10⁻¹⁵ m. The surfaces of the spheres are initially in contact, meaning the distance between their centers is the sum of their radii, d = r₁ + r₂.
Step 2: Write the formula for the electric potential energy between two point charges. The formula is U = (1 / (4πϵ₀)) * (q₁ * q₂ / d), where ϵ₀ is the permittivity of free space (ϵ₀ ≈ 8.85 × 10⁻¹² C²/(N·m²)), q₁ and q₂ are the charges, and d is the distance between the charges. Here, q₁ = 38e and q₂ = 54e, where e = 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C.
Step 3: Account for the fact that the charges are distributed uniformly throughout the volume of each spherical nucleus. The electric potential energy formula for uniformly charged spheres in contact is the same as for point charges, but the charges q₁ and q₂ are treated as if they are concentrated at the centers of the spheres. Thus, the distance d = r₁ + r₂ = (5.5 × 10⁻¹⁵ m) + (6.2 × 10⁻¹⁵ m).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula. Replace q₁ with 38e, q₂ with 54e, d with r₁ + r₂, and ϵ₀ with 8.85 × 10⁻¹² C²/(N·m²). The formula becomes U = (1 / (4π × 8.85 × 10⁻¹²)) * ((38 × 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹) * (54 × 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹) / ((5.5 × 10⁻¹⁵) + (6.2 × 10⁻¹⁵))).
Step 5: Convert the result from joules to MeV. Since 1 eV = 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ J and 1 MeV = 10⁶ eV, divide the result in joules by 1.6 × 10⁻¹³ to convert to MeV. Compare the calculated value to the observed total kinetic energy of approximately 200 MeV to assess agreement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Energy

Electric potential energy is the energy stored due to the position of charged particles in an electric field. For two point charges, it can be calculated using the formula U = k * (q₁ * q₂) / r, where k is Coulomb's constant, q₁ and q₂ are the charges, and r is the distance between them. In the context of nuclear fission, this energy arises from the electrostatic repulsion between the positively charged fragments after they separate.
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Uniform Charge Distribution

Uniform charge distribution refers to the assumption that charge is evenly spread throughout the volume of an object, such as a spherical nucleus. This simplifies calculations of electric fields and potential energy, as it allows us to treat the nucleus as if all its charge were concentrated at its center. In the case of the fission fragments, this assumption is crucial for determining the electric potential energy when the fragments are in contact and then separating.
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Kinetic Energy from Potential Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. In the context of nuclear fission, the electric potential energy calculated from the repulsion of the fragments is converted entirely into kinetic energy as they move apart. This relationship allows us to predict the kinetic energy of the fragments, which can then be compared to experimental values, such as the approximately 200 MeV observed in uranium fission.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Inside a high-voltage lab, engineers have designed a storage container for electrical energy using a nonconducting sphere of radius r2 that contains a concentric spherical cavity of radius r1. The material between r₁ and r₂ carries a uniform charge density ρE ( C/m³). Determine the electric potential V, relative to V = 0 at r = ∞, as a function of the distance r from the center for r > r₂.

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Textbook Question

In a photocell, ultraviolet (UV) light provides enough energy to some electrons in barium metal to eject them from the surface at high speed. To measure the maximum energy of the electrons, another plate above the barium surface is kept at a negative enough potential that the emitted electrons are slowed down and stopped, and return to the barium surface. See Fig. 23–52. If the plate voltage is -3.02 V (compared to the barium) when the fastest electrons are stopped, what was the speed of these electrons when they were emitted?

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Textbook Question

Near the surface of the Earth there is an electric field of about 150 V/m which points downward. Two identical balls with mass m = 0.550 kg are dropped from a height of 2.00 m, but one of the balls is positively charged with q₁ = 650 μC, and the second is negatively charged with q₂ = -650 μC. Use conservation of energy to determine the difference in the speeds of the two balls when they hit the ground. (Neglect air resistance.)

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Textbook Question

A Geiger counter is used to detect charged particles emitted by radioactive nuclei. It consists of a thin, positively charged central wire of radius Rₐ surrounded by a concentric conducting cylinder of radius Rᵦ with an equal negative charge (Fig. 23–57). The charge per unit length on the inner wire is λ (units C/m). The interior space between wire and cylinder is filled with low-pressure inert gas. Charged particles ionize some of these gas atoms; the resulting free electrons are attracted toward the positive central wire. If the radial electric field is strong enough, the freed electrons gain enough energy to ionize other atoms, causing an “avalanche” of electrons to strike the central wire, generating an electric “signal.” Find the expression for the electric field between the wire and the cylinder, and (b) show that the potential difference between Rₐ and Rᵦ is Vₐ - Vᵦ = ( λ / 2π∊₀ ) ln( Rᵦ/Rₐ) .

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Textbook Question

A thin flat disk of radius R₀ carries a total charge Q that is distributed uniformly over its surface. The electric potential at a distance x on the x axis is given by V(x) = Q/ 2π∊₀R₀²[(x² + R²₀) ¹⸍² - x]. (See Example 23–10.) Show that the electric field at a distance x on the x axis is given by E(x) = Q/2π∊₀R₀² ( 1 - ( x / ( x² + R²₀))¹⸍². Make graphs of V(x) and E(x) as a function of x/R₀ for x/R₀ = 0 to 4. (Do the calculations in steps of 0.1.) Use Q = 5.0μC and R₀ = 10 cm for the calculation and graphs.

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Textbook Question

A Van de Graaff generator (Fig. 23–58) can develop a very large potential difference, even millions of volts. Electrons are pulled off the belt by the high voltage pointed electrode (positive) at A, leaving the belt positively charged. (Recall Example 23–5 where we saw that near sharp points the electric field is high and ionization can occur.) The belt carries the positive charge up inside the spherical shell where electrons from the large conducting sphere are attracted over to the pointed conductor at B, leaving the outer surface of the conducting sphere positively charged. As more charge is brought up, the sphere reaches extremely high voltage. Consider a Van de Graaff generator with a sphere of radius 0.20 m. What is the electric potential on the surface of the sphere when electrical breakdown occurs ( E = 3 x 10⁶ V/m) ? Assume V = 0 at r = ∞.

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