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Ch. 23 - Electric Potential
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 23 - Electric PotentialProblem 98
Chapter 22, Problem 98

A Geiger counter is used to detect charged particles emitted by radioactive nuclei. It consists of a thin, positively charged central wire of radius Rₐ surrounded by a concentric conducting cylinder of radius Rᵦ with an equal negative charge (Fig. 23–57). The charge per unit length on the inner wire is λ (units C/m). The interior space between wire and cylinder is filled with low-pressure inert gas. Charged particles ionize some of these gas atoms; the resulting free electrons are attracted toward the positive central wire. If the radial electric field is strong enough, the freed electrons gain enough energy to ionize other atoms, causing an “avalanche” of electrons to strike the central wire, generating an electric “signal.” Find the expression for the electric field between the wire and the cylinder, and (b) show that the potential difference between Rₐ and Rᵦ is Vₐ - Vᵦ = ( λ / 2π∊₀ ) ln( Rᵦ/Rₐ) .
Illustration of a Geiger counter showing a central positively charged wire and a surrounding negatively charged cylinder.

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Step 1: To find the electric field between the wire and the cylinder, we use Gauss's law. Gauss's law states that the electric flux through a closed surface is proportional to the charge enclosed by that surface. Mathematically, it is expressed as: ∮E·dA = Q_enclosed / ∊₀. Here, E is the electric field, dA is the infinitesimal area element, Q_enclosed is the charge enclosed by the Gaussian surface, and ∊₀ is the permittivity of free space.
Step 2: Choose a cylindrical Gaussian surface of radius r (where Rₐ < r < Rᵦ) and length L, coaxial with the central wire. The symmetry of the problem implies that the electric field E is radial and constant over the curved surface of the cylinder. The total flux through the Gaussian surface is then given by: ∮E·dA = E(2πrL), where 2πrL is the curved surface area of the cylinder.
Step 3: The charge enclosed by the Gaussian surface is the charge on the central wire within the length L. Since the charge per unit length on the wire is λ, the total charge enclosed is Q_enclosed = λL. Substituting this into Gauss's law, we get: E(2πrL) = λL / ∊₀. Simplify to find the electric field: E = λ / (2π∊₀r). This is the expression for the electric field between the wire and the cylinder.
Step 4: To find the potential difference between Rₐ and Rᵦ, recall that the potential difference is related to the electric field by the integral: Vₐ - Vᵦ = -∫(E·dr) from Rₐ to Rᵦ. Substituting the expression for E, we have: Vₐ - Vᵦ = -∫(λ / (2π∊₀r)) dr from Rₐ to Rᵦ.
Step 5: Evaluate the integral: Vₐ - Vᵦ = -(λ / (2π∊₀)) ∫(1/r) dr from Rₐ to Rᵦ. The integral of 1/r is ln(r), so: Vₐ - Vᵦ = -(λ / (2π∊₀)) [ln(Rᵦ) - ln(Rₐ)]. Simplify using the logarithmic property ln(a) - ln(b) = ln(a/b): Vₐ - Vᵦ = (λ / (2π∊₀)) ln(Rᵦ / Rₐ). This confirms the given expression for the potential difference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

The electric field is a vector field that represents the force exerted by an electric charge on other charges in its vicinity. It is defined as the force per unit charge and is directed away from positive charges and toward negative charges. In the context of the Geiger counter, the electric field between the charged wire and the cylinder is crucial for understanding how free electrons are accelerated towards the wire, leading to ionization and the generation of an electric signal.
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Intro to Electric Fields

Gauss's Law

Gauss's Law relates the electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed by that surface. It is mathematically expressed as the integral of the electric field over a closed surface being equal to the enclosed charge divided by the permittivity of free space. This law is essential for deriving the electric field between the wire and the cylinder in the Geiger counter, as it allows for the calculation of the electric field due to the linear charge distribution along the wire.
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Potential Difference

The potential difference, or voltage, between two points in an electric field is defined as the work done per unit charge in moving a charge from one point to another. It is a measure of the energy available to move charges within the field. In the Geiger counter, calculating the potential difference between the inner wire and the outer cylinder is key to understanding how the electric field influences the behavior of the ionized gas and the resulting signal generation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The liquid-drop model of the nucleus suggests that high-energy oscillations of certain nuclei can split (“fission”) a large nucleus into two unequal fragments plus a few neutrons. Using this model, consider the case of a uranium nucleus fissioning into two spherical fragments, one with a charge q₁ = +38e and radius r₁ = 5.5 x 10⁻¹⁵ m, the other with q₂ = + 54e and r₂ = 6.2 x 10⁻¹⁵ m. Calculate the electric potential energy (MeV) of these fragments, assuming that the charge is uniformly distributed throughout the volume of each spherical nucleus and that their surfaces are initially in contact at rest. The electrons surrounding the nuclei can be neglected. This electric potential energy will then be entirely converted to kinetic energy as the fragments repel each other. How does your predicted kinetic energy of the fragments agree with the observed value associated with uranium fission (approximately 200 MeV total)? [ 1 MeV = 10⁶ eV.]

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Textbook Question

Two point charges are fixed 4.0 cm apart from each other. Their charges are Q₁ = Q₂ = 6.5 μC and their masses are m₁ = 2.5 mg and m₂ = 3.5 mg. If Q₁ is released from rest, what will be its speed after a very long time?

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Textbook Question

Inside a high-voltage lab, engineers have designed a storage container for electrical energy using a nonconducting sphere of radius r2 that contains a concentric spherical cavity of radius r1. The material between r₁ and r₂ carries a uniform charge density ρE ( C/m³). Determine the electric potential V, relative to V = 0 at r = ∞, as a function of the distance r from the center for r > r₂.

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Textbook Question

In a photocell, ultraviolet (UV) light provides enough energy to some electrons in barium metal to eject them from the surface at high speed. To measure the maximum energy of the electrons, another plate above the barium surface is kept at a negative enough potential that the emitted electrons are slowed down and stopped, and return to the barium surface. See Fig. 23–52. If the plate voltage is -3.02 V (compared to the barium) when the fastest electrons are stopped, what was the speed of these electrons when they were emitted?

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Textbook Question

Near the surface of the Earth there is an electric field of about 150 V/m which points downward. Two identical balls with mass m = 0.550 kg are dropped from a height of 2.00 m, but one of the balls is positively charged with q₁ = 650 μC, and the second is negatively charged with q₂ = -650 μC. Use conservation of energy to determine the difference in the speeds of the two balls when they hit the ground. (Neglect air resistance.)

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Textbook Question

A thin flat disk of radius R₀ carries a total charge Q that is distributed uniformly over its surface. The electric potential at a distance x on the x axis is given by V(x) = Q/ 2π∊₀R₀²[(x² + R²₀) ¹⸍² - x]. (See Example 23–10.) Show that the electric field at a distance x on the x axis is given by E(x) = Q/2π∊₀R₀² ( 1 - ( x / ( x² + R²₀))¹⸍². Make graphs of V(x) and E(x) as a function of x/R₀ for x/R₀ = 0 to 4. (Do the calculations in steps of 0.1.) Use Q = 5.0μC and R₀ = 10 cm for the calculation and graphs.

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