A 2800-W oven is connected to a 240-V source. How long will it take to bring 150 mL of 15°C water to 100°C assuming 65% efficiency?
A 100-W, 120-V incandescent lightbulb has a resistance of 12 Ω when cold (20°C) and 150 Ω when on (hot). Calculate its power consumption (a) at the instant it is turned on, and (b) after a few moments when it is hot.
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Power in Electrical Circuits
Temperature Dependence of Resistance
Lightbulb A is rated at 120 V and 40 W for household applications. Lightbulb B is rated at 12 V and 40 W for automotive applications. What is the resistance of each bulb?
Lightbulb A is rated at 120 V and 40 W for household applications. Lightbulb B is rated at 12 V and 40 W for automotive applications. What is the current through each bulb?
Suppose a current is given by the equation I = 1.40 sin 210t, where I is in amperes and t in seconds. What is the rms value of the current?
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