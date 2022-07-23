Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. For water, this value is approximately 4.18 J/g°C. To determine how much energy is needed to heat the water from 15°C to 100°C, we use the formula: Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat energy, m is the mass of the water, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.