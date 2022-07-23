You buy a 75-W lightbulb in Europe, where electricity is delivered at 240 V. If you use the bulb in the United States at 120 V (assume its resistance does not change), how bright will it be relative to 75-W 120-V bulbs? [Hint: Assume roughly that brightness is proportional to power consumed.]
Ch. 25 - Electric Current and Resistance
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 24, Problem 39
A flashlight uses two AA 1.5-V batteries connected in series to provide 3.0 V across the bulb, as in Fig. 25–4b. The bulb draws 135 mA when turned on.
(a) Calculate the resistance of the bulb and the power dissipated.
(b) By what factor would the power increase if four AA batteries in series (total 6.0 V) were used with the same bulb? (Neglect heating effects of the filament.) Why shouldn’t you try this?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The flashlight uses two AA batteries in series, providing a total voltage of 3.0 V. The bulb draws a current of 135 mA (0.135 A). We need to calculate the resistance of the bulb and the power dissipated. Then, we analyze the effect of using four AA batteries (6.0 V) on the power and discuss why this might be problematic.
Step 2: Use Ohm's Law to calculate the resistance of the bulb. Ohm's Law is given by \( V = IR \), where \( V \) is the voltage, \( I \) is the current, and \( R \) is the resistance. Rearrange the formula to solve for \( R \): \( R = \frac{V}{I} \). Substitute \( V = 3.0 \ \text{V} \) and \( I = 0.135 \ \text{A} \) into the equation.
Step 3: Calculate the power dissipated by the bulb using the formula \( P = IV \), where \( P \) is the power, \( I \) is the current, and \( V \) is the voltage. Substitute \( I = 0.135 \ \text{A} \) and \( V = 3.0 \ \text{V} \) into the equation.
Step 4: Analyze the effect of using four AA batteries (6.0 V) on the power. The resistance of the bulb remains constant, so use the formula \( P = \frac{V^2}{R} \) to calculate the new power. Substitute \( V = 6.0 \ \text{V} \) and the previously calculated resistance \( R \) into the equation. Compare the new power to the original power to determine the factor by which the power increases.
Step 5: Discuss why using four AA batteries might be problematic. The increased power means the bulb will dissipate more energy as heat, which could cause the filament to overheat and fail. This is because the bulb is not designed to handle the higher voltage and power.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ohm's Law
Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed mathematically as V = I × R. Understanding this law is essential for calculating the resistance of the bulb in the flashlight, as it allows us to relate the voltage supplied by the batteries to the current drawn by the bulb.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Resistance and Ohm's Law
Power in Electrical Circuits
The power (P) dissipated in an electrical circuit can be calculated using the formula P = V × I, where V is the voltage across the component and I is the current flowing through it. This concept is crucial for determining how much power the bulb consumes when the flashlight is turned on. Additionally, understanding power dissipation helps in evaluating the efficiency and safety of electrical devices.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Power in Circuits
Series Circuits
In a series circuit, components are connected end-to-end, so the same current flows through each component, while the total voltage is the sum of the individual voltages across each component. When using four AA batteries in series, the total voltage increases to 6.0 V, which affects the current and power drawn by the bulb. However, increasing the voltage beyond the rated capacity of the bulb can lead to overheating and potential damage, which is why caution is advised.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:55
LRC Circuits in Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1062
views
Textbook Question
An electric car uses a 45-kW (160-hp) motor. If the battery pack is designed for 340 V, what current would the motor need to draw from the battery? Neglect any energy losses in getting energy from the battery to the motor.
1206
views
Textbook Question
At \$0.12/kWh, what does it cost to leave a 25-W porch light on day and night for a year?
1020
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the peak current in a 2.5-k Ω resistor connected to a 220-V rms ac source.
965
views
Textbook Question
Determine the maximum current passing through a 2.7-hp pump connected to a 240-Vrms ac power source.
1570
views
Textbook Question
(II) A power station delivers 750 kW of power at 12,000 V to a factory through wires with total resistance 3.0 Ω. How much less power is wasted if the electricity is delivered at 50,000 V rather than 12,000 V?
1308
views