You buy a 75-W lightbulb in Europe, where electricity is delivered at 240 V. If you use the bulb in the United States at 120 V (assume its resistance does not change), how bright will it be relative to 75-W 120-V bulbs? [Hint: Assume roughly that brightness is proportional to power consumed.]
(II) A power station delivers 750 kW of power at 12,000 V to a factory through wires with total resistance 3.0 Ω. How much less power is wasted if the electricity is delivered at 50,000 V rather than 12,000 V?
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Key Concepts
Power and Voltage Relationship
Ohm's Law
Power Loss in Transmission Lines
A flashlight uses two AA 1.5-V batteries connected in series to provide 3.0 V across the bulb, as in Fig. 25–4b. The bulb draws 135 mA when turned on.
(a) Calculate the resistance of the bulb and the power dissipated.
(b) By what factor would the power increase if four AA batteries in series (total 6.0 V) were used with the same bulb? (Neglect heating effects of the filament.) Why shouldn’t you try this?
At \$0.12/kWh, what does it cost to leave a 25-W porch light on day and night for a year?
Calculate the peak current in a 2.5-k Ω resistor connected to a 220-V rms ac source.
Determine the maximum current passing through a 2.7-hp pump connected to a 240-Vrms ac power source.
A heater coil connected to a 240-Vᵣₘₛ ac line has a resistance of 32Ω. What are the maximum and minimum values of the instantaneous power?