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Ch. 26 - DC Circuits
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 26 - DC CircuitsProblem 35
Chapter 25, Problem 35

A voltage V is applied to n identical resistors connected in parallel. If the resistors are instead all connected in series with the applied voltage, show that the power transformed is decreased by a factor n².

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1
Start by recalling the formula for power dissipated in a resistor: \( P = \frac{V^2}{R} \), where \( V \) is the voltage across the resistor and \( R \) is its resistance.
For the parallel configuration, the equivalent resistance \( R_{\text{eq,parallel}} \) of \( n \) identical resistors (each with resistance \( R \)) is given by \( \frac{1}{R_{\text{eq,parallel}}} = \frac{1}{R} + \frac{1}{R} + \dots + \frac{1}{R} = \frac{n}{R} \), so \( R_{\text{eq,parallel}} = \frac{R}{n} \). The power dissipated in this case is \( P_{\text{parallel}} = \frac{V^2}{R_{\text{eq,parallel}}} = \frac{V^2}{R/n} = n \frac{V^2}{R} \).
For the series configuration, the equivalent resistance \( R_{\text{eq,series}} \) of \( n \) identical resistors is \( R_{\text{eq,series}} = R + R + \dots + R = nR \). The power dissipated in this case is \( P_{\text{series}} = \frac{V^2}{R_{\text{eq,series}}} = \frac{V^2}{nR} \).
To find the factor by which the power is decreased, calculate the ratio \( \frac{P_{\text{series}}}{P_{\text{parallel}}} \). Substituting the expressions for \( P_{\text{series}} \) and \( P_{\text{parallel}} \), we get \( \frac{P_{\text{series}}}{P_{\text{parallel}}} = \frac{\frac{V^2}{nR}}{n \frac{V^2}{R}} = \frac{1}{n^2} \).
Thus, the power transformed in the series configuration is decreased by a factor of \( n^2 \) compared to the parallel configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed as V = IR, which is fundamental in analyzing electrical circuits, including those with resistors in series and parallel.
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Power in Electrical Circuits

The power (P) consumed in an electrical circuit is defined as the rate at which energy is used or converted, calculated using the formula P = IV, where I is the current and V is the voltage. In resistive circuits, power can also be expressed as P = I²R or P = V²/R, depending on the configuration of the resistors, which is crucial for understanding how power changes with different connections.
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Resistor Configurations: Series vs. Parallel

In a series configuration, resistors are connected end-to-end, resulting in a total resistance that is the sum of individual resistances (R_total = R1 + R2 + ... + Rn). In contrast, in a parallel configuration, the total resistance is reduced and calculated using the formula 1/R_total = 1/R1 + 1/R2 + ... + 1/Rn. This difference in resistance affects the current and power distribution in the circuit, leading to the conclusion that power is decreased by a factor of n² when switching from parallel to series.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(III) Determine the net resistance in Fig. 26–61 (a) between points a and c, and (b) between points a and b. Assume R' ≠ R. [Hint: Apply an emf between the two points in each case and determine currents; use symmetry at junctions.]

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Textbook Question

(II) Suppose two batteries, with unequal emfs of 2.00 V and 3.00 V, are connected as shown in Fig. 26–63. If each internal resistance is r = 0.350Ω and R = 4.00Ω, what is the voltage across the resistor R?

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Textbook Question

(III) (a) Determine the currents I1I2, and I3 in Fig. 26–58. Assume the internal resistance of each battery is r = 1.0 Ω.


(b) What is the terminal voltage of the 6.0-V battery?

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Textbook Question

(III) If the 25-Ω resistor in Fig. 26–59 is shorted out (resistance = 0 ), what then would be the current through the 15-Ω resistor?

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Textbook Question

(II) Determine the magnitudes and directions of the currents in each resistor shown in Fig. 26–57. The batteries have emfs of ε1 = 9.0V and ε2 = 12.0V and the resistors have values of R1 = 25 Ω, R2 = 48 Ω, and R3 = 35 Ω.

(a) Ignore internal resistance of the batteries.

(b) Assume each battery has internal resistance r = 1.0 Ω.

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Textbook Question

(II) (a) What is the potential difference between points a and d in Fig. 26–55 (similar to Fig. 26–12, Example 26–8), and (b) what is the terminal voltage of each battery?

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