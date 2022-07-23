Understand the relationship between the radius of curvature in a mass spectrometer and the mass of the isotope. The radius of curvature \( r \) is proportional to the mass \( m \) of the isotope, given by the equation \( r = \frac{mv}{qB} \), where \( v \) is the velocity of the particle, \( q \) is the charge, and \( B \) is the magnetic field. Since \( v \), \( q \), and \( B \) are constant for all isotopes in this problem, the ratio of radii corresponds directly to the ratio of masses.