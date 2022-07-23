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Ch. 27 - Magnetism
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 27 - MagnetismProblem 53
Chapter 26, Problem 53

A long copper strip is 3.0 cm wide and thick. When it carries a steady 42-A current in a 0.80-T magnetic field it produces a 6.5-μV Hall emf. Determine:
(a) the Hall field in the conductor;
(b) the drift speed of the conduction electrons;
(c) the density of free electrons in the metal.

Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine the Hall field (E_H), use the relationship between the Hall emf (V_H) and the width of the conductor (w). The Hall field is given by the formula: EH=VHw. Substitute the given values for V_H (6.5 μV) and w (3.0 cm) to calculate E_H.
To find the drift speed (v_d) of the conduction electrons, use the Hall effect formula: EH=vdB, where B is the magnetic field. Rearrange the formula to solve for v_d: vd=EHB. Substitute the values for E_H (from step 1) and B (0.80 T) to calculate v_d.
To calculate the density of free electrons (n), use the relationship between current (I), drift speed (v_d), cross-sectional area (A), charge of an electron (e), and electron density (n): I=nevdA. Rearrange the formula to solve for n: n=IevdA. Calculate the cross-sectional area A using the width (w) and thickness (t) of the strip: A=wt. Substitute the given values for I (42 A), e (1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C), v_d (from step 2), and A (calculated here) to find n.
Ensure all units are consistent before performing calculations. Convert the width (w) and thickness (t) from cm to meters, and the Hall emf (V_H) from μV to volts. This ensures that the results are in standard SI units.
After substituting all the values into the formulas and performing the calculations, you will have the Hall field (E_H), the drift speed (v_d), and the density of free electrons (n). These are the required quantities for parts (a), (b), and (c) of the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hall Effect

The Hall Effect occurs when a current-carrying conductor is placed in a magnetic field, resulting in a voltage (Hall emf) perpendicular to both the current and the magnetic field. This phenomenon is used to measure magnetic fields and determine charge carrier density in materials. The Hall voltage is directly proportional to the magnetic field strength and the current flowing through the conductor.
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Drift Velocity

Drift velocity refers to the average velocity that charge carriers, such as electrons, attain due to an electric field. It is a crucial concept in understanding how current flows in conductors. The drift velocity can be calculated using the relationship between current, charge density, and the area of the conductor, providing insight into the movement of electrons under the influence of an electric field.
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Charge Carrier Density

Charge carrier density is the number of charge carriers (like free electrons) per unit volume in a material. It plays a significant role in determining the electrical conductivity of a substance. In metals, this density is typically high, allowing for efficient current flow, and can be calculated using the Hall effect and the known current and magnetic field parameters.
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Related Practice
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How much work is required to rotate the current loop (Fig. 27–23) in a uniform magnetic field B\(\overrightarrow{B}\) from (a) θ = 0° (μ\(\overrightarrow{\mu}\) ∣∣ B\(\overrightarrow{B}\)) to θ = 180°, (b) θ = 90° to θ = -90°.

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\(\What\) is the value of q/m for a particle that moves in a circle of radius 8.0 mm in a 0.46-T magnetic field if a crossed 320-V/m electric field will make the path straight?

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One form of mass spectrometer accelerates ions by a voltage V before they enter a magnetic field B. The ions are assumed to start from rest. Show that the mass of an ion is m = qB²R²/2V, where R is the radius of the ions’ path in the magnetic field and q is their charge.

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Textbook Question

Suppose the electric field between the electric plates in the mass spectrometer of Fig. 27–34 is 2.84 x 10⁴ V/m and the magnetic fields are B = B'= 0.58 T. The source contains carbon isotopes of mass numbers 12, 13, and 14 from a long-dead piece of a tree. (To estimate atomic masses, multiply by 1.67 x 10⁻²⁷ kg .) How far apart are the marks formed by the singly charged ions of each type on a detector or photographic film? What if the ions were doubly charged?

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Textbook Question

In a mass spectrometer, germanium atoms have radii of curvature equal to 21.0, 21.6, 21.9, 22.2, and 22.8 cm. The largest radius corresponds to an atomic mass of 76 u. What are the atomic masses of the other isotopes?

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Textbook Question

A circular coil 18.0 cm in diameter and containing twelve loops lies flat on the ground. The Earth’s magnetic field at this location has magnitude 5.50 x 10⁻⁵ T and points into the Earth at an angle of 54.0° below a line pointing due north. If a 7.10-A clockwise current passes through the coil, (a) determine the torque on the coil; (b) which edge of the coil rises up : north, east, south, or west?

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