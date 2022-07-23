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Ch. 28 - Sources of Magnetic Field
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 28 - Sources of Magnetic FieldProblem 74
Chapter 27, Problem 74

You want to get an idea of the magnitude of magnetic fields produced by overhead power lines. You estimate that a transmission wire is about 12 m above the ground. The local power company tells you that the lines operate at 145 kV and provide a maximum of 45 MW to the local area. Estimate the maximum magnetic field you might experience walking under one such power line, and compare to the Earth’s field. [For an ac current, values are rms, and the magnetic field will be changing.]

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1
Determine the current in the transmission wire using the power and voltage provided. The formula for power is: P = V I cos θ. Since the problem does not specify a power factor, assume it is 1 (pure resistive load). Rearrange the formula to find the current: I = P / V. Use the rms values for power (45 MW) and voltage (145 kV).
Calculate the magnetic field at a distance of 12 m from the wire using the Biot-Savart law for a long straight current-carrying wire. The formula is: B = (μ0 I) / (2πr), where μ0 is the permeability of free space (4π × 10-7 T·m/A), I is the current calculated in step 1, and r is the distance from the wire (12 m).
Since the current is alternating (AC), the magnetic field will also alternate. The value calculated in step 2 represents the maximum magnetic field, as it corresponds to the peak current. To find the rms magnetic field, divide the maximum magnetic field by 2.
Compare the calculated magnetic field to the Earth's magnetic field, which is approximately 5 × 10-5 T. Express the result as a ratio or percentage to provide a meaningful comparison.
Summarize the findings, noting that the magnetic field under the power line is likely to be much smaller than the Earth's magnetic field, especially when considering the rms value. Highlight the importance of understanding the context of AC fields and their time-varying nature.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnetic Field Due to Current

A magnetic field is generated around a conductor when an electric current flows through it. The strength of this magnetic field can be calculated using Ampère's Law, which relates the magnetic field around a closed loop to the electric current passing through it. For overhead power lines, the magnetic field strength decreases with distance from the wire, and its direction is determined by the right-hand rule.
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RMS Voltage and Current

RMS (Root Mean Square) values are used to express the effective voltage and current in alternating current (AC) systems. The RMS value provides a measure of the equivalent direct current (DC) that would deliver the same power to a load. In the context of power lines, knowing the RMS voltage helps in calculating the current and subsequently the magnetic field produced by the line.
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Comparison with Earth's Magnetic Field

The Earth's magnetic field is approximately 25 to 65 µT (microteslas) and serves as a baseline for comparing other magnetic fields. When estimating the magnetic field from power lines, it is essential to compare the calculated value with the Earth's field to understand its significance. This comparison helps in assessing the potential impact of the power line's magnetic field on human health and the environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Helmholtz coils are two identical circular coils having the same radius 𝑅 and the same number of turns N, separated by a distance equal to the radius 𝑅 and carrying the same dc current I in the same direction. (See Fig. 28–61.) They are used in scientific instruments to generate nearly uniform magnetic fields. (They can be seen in the photo, Fig. 27–19.) (a) Determine the magnetic field B at points 𝓍 along the line joining their centers. Let 𝓍 = 0 at the center of one coil, and 𝓍 = 𝑅 at the center of the other. (b) Show that the field midway between the coils is particularly uniform by showing that dB/d𝓍 = 0 and d²B/d𝓍² = 0 at the midpoint between the coils. (c) If 𝑅 = 10.0 cm, N = 85 turns and I = 3.0 A, what is the field at the midpoint between the coils, 𝓍 = 𝑅/2?

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Textbook Question

The power cable for an electric trolley (Fig. 27–60) carries a horizontal current of 330 A toward the east. The Earth’s magnetic field has a strength 5.0 x 10-5 T and makes an angle of dip of 22° at this location. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the magnetic force on a 15-m length of this cable.


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Textbook Question

Part of a long, thin insulated straight wire is formed into a single circular loop of radius 𝑅 (Fig. 28–68) and carries a current I. (a) What is the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the center of the loop? (b) If the plane of the loop is twisted 90 degrees so that the plane is perpendicular to the straight part of the wire (i.e., in the yz plane) what is the magnitude and direction of the field now at the center of the loop?

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Textbook Question

A long horizontal wire carries a current of 42 A. A second wire, made of 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and parallel to the first, is kept in suspension magnetically 5.0 cm below (Fig. 28–60). (a) Determine the magnitude and direction of the current in the lower wire. (b) Is the lower wire in stable equilibrium? (c) Repeat parts (a) and (b) if the second wire is suspended 5.0 cm above the first due to the first’s magnetic field.

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Textbook Question

A set of Helmholtz coils (see Problem 62, Fig. 28–61) have a radius 𝑅 = 10.0 cm and are separated by a distance 𝑅 = 10.0 cm . Each coil has 85 loops carrying a current I = 2.0 A. Graph B as a function of 𝓍.

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Textbook Question

Two long straight aluminum wires, each of diameter 0.42 mm, carry the same current but in opposite directions. They are suspended by 0.50-m-long strings as shown in Fig. 28–66. If the suspension strings make an angle of 3.0° with the vertical and are hanging freely, what is the current in the wires?

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