Helmholtz coils are two identical circular coils having the same radius 𝑅 and the same number of turns N, separated by a distance equal to the radius 𝑅 and carrying the same dc current I in the same direction. (See Fig. 28–61.) They are used in scientific instruments to generate nearly uniform magnetic fields. (They can be seen in the photo, Fig. 27–19.) (a) Determine the magnetic field B at points 𝓍 along the line joining their centers. Let 𝓍 = 0 at the center of one coil, and 𝓍 = 𝑅 at the center of the other. (b) Show that the field midway between the coils is particularly uniform by showing that dB/d𝓍 = 0 and d²B/d𝓍² = 0 at the midpoint between the coils. (c) If 𝑅 = 10.0 cm, N = 85 turns and I = 3.0 A, what is the field at the midpoint between the coils, 𝓍 = 𝑅/2?
A set of Helmholtz coils (see Problem 62, Fig. 28–61) have a radius 𝑅 = 10.0 cm and are separated by a distance 𝑅 = 10.0 cm . Each coil has 85 loops carrying a current I = 2.0 A. Graph B as a function of 𝓍.
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Key Concepts
Helmholtz Coils
Magnetic Field (B)
Current (I)
The power cable for an electric trolley (Fig. 27–60) carries a horizontal current of 330 A toward the east. The Earth’s magnetic field has a strength 5.0 x 10-5 T and makes an angle of dip of 22° at this location. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the magnetic force on a 15-m length of this cable.
A long horizontal wire carries a current of 42 A. A second wire, made of 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and parallel to the first, is kept in suspension magnetically 5.0 cm below (Fig. 28–60). (a) Determine the magnitude and direction of the current in the lower wire. (b) Is the lower wire in stable equilibrium? (c) Repeat parts (a) and (b) if the second wire is suspended 5.0 cm above the first due to the first’s magnetic field.
You want to get an idea of the magnitude of magnetic fields produced by overhead power lines. You estimate that a transmission wire is about 12 m above the ground. The local power company tells you that the lines operate at 145 kV and provide a maximum of 45 MW to the local area. Estimate the maximum magnetic field you might experience walking under one such power line, and compare to the Earth’s field. [For an ac current, values are rms, and the magnetic field will be changing.]
In Fig. 28–57 the top wire is 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and is suspended in air due to the two magnetic forces from the bottom two wires. The current is 35.0 A in each of the two bottom wires. Calculate the required current in the suspended wire (M).
Two long straight aluminum wires, each of diameter 0.42 mm, carry the same current but in opposite directions. They are suspended by 0.50-m-long strings as shown in Fig. 28–66. If the suspension strings make an angle of 3.0° with the vertical and are hanging freely, what is the current in the wires?