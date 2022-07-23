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Ch. 28 - Sources of Magnetic Field
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 28 - Sources of Magnetic FieldProblem 63b
Chapter 27, Problem 63b

A set of Helmholtz coils (see Problem 62, Fig. 28–61) have a radius 𝑅 = 10.0 cm and are separated by a distance 𝑅 = 10.0 cm . Each coil has 85 loops carrying a current I = 2.0 A. Graph B as a function of 𝓍.

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1
Understand the setup: Helmholtz coils consist of two identical circular coils separated by a distance equal to their radius (R). The magnetic field (B) at a point along the axis of the coils is the superposition of the fields produced by each coil. The goal is to graph B as a function of the distance 𝓍 along the axis of the coils.
Write the expression for the magnetic field produced by a single coil at a point along its axis. The magnetic field at a distance 𝓍 from the center of a single coil is given by: B coil = ( μ n 0 I R 2 ) ( R 2 + x 2 ) . 3 / 2
Combine the contributions from both coils. Since the coils are separated by a distance R, the total magnetic field at a point along the axis is the sum of the fields from each coil. For a point at distance 𝓍 from the midpoint between the coils, the distances to the centers of the two coils are (𝓍 + R/2) and (𝓍 - R/2). The total field is: B = B coil ( x + R 2 ) + B coil ( x - R 2 )
Substitute the given values into the equations. Use the provided values: R = 10.0 cm = 0.1 m, n = 85 loops, I = 2.0 A, and μ₀ = 4π × 10⁻⁷ T·m/A. Simplify the expressions for B at various points along the axis (𝓍).
Plot the graph of B as a function of 𝓍. Choose a range of 𝓍 values (e.g., from -2R to 2R) and calculate the corresponding B values using the derived formula. Use a graphing tool or software to plot B versus 𝓍, ensuring the graph captures the symmetry of the field around the midpoint of the coils.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Helmholtz Coils

Helmholtz coils consist of two identical circular magnetic coils that are placed parallel to each other, separated by a distance equal to the radius of the coils. They are designed to produce a uniform magnetic field in the region between them when an electric current flows through the coils. This setup is particularly useful in experiments requiring a stable magnetic field.
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Magnetic Field (B)

The magnetic field, denoted as B, is a vector field that describes the magnetic influence on moving electric charges, electric currents, and magnetic materials. The strength and direction of the magnetic field produced by Helmholtz coils can be calculated using the Biot-Savart law or Ampère's law, and it varies with distance from the coils, which is essential for graphing B as a function of x.
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Current (I)

Current, represented by I, is the flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes (A). In the context of Helmholtz coils, the current flowing through the coils generates the magnetic field. The relationship between the current and the resulting magnetic field strength is crucial for understanding how changes in current affect the magnetic field produced by the coils.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Helmholtz coils are two identical circular coils having the same radius 𝑅 and the same number of turns N, separated by a distance equal to the radius 𝑅 and carrying the same dc current I in the same direction. (See Fig. 28–61.) They are used in scientific instruments to generate nearly uniform magnetic fields. (They can be seen in the photo, Fig. 27–19.) (a) Determine the magnetic field B at points 𝓍 along the line joining their centers. Let 𝓍 = 0 at the center of one coil, and 𝓍 = 𝑅 at the center of the other. (b) Show that the field midway between the coils is particularly uniform by showing that dB/d𝓍 = 0 and d²B/d𝓍² = 0 at the midpoint between the coils. (c) If 𝑅 = 10.0 cm, N = 85 turns and I = 3.0 A, what is the field at the midpoint between the coils, 𝓍 = 𝑅/2?

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Textbook Question

The power cable for an electric trolley (Fig. 27–60) carries a horizontal current of 330 A toward the east. The Earth’s magnetic field has a strength 5.0 x 10-5 T and makes an angle of dip of 22° at this location. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the magnetic force on a 15-m length of this cable.


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Textbook Question

A long horizontal wire carries a current of 42 A. A second wire, made of 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and parallel to the first, is kept in suspension magnetically 5.0 cm below (Fig. 28–60). (a) Determine the magnitude and direction of the current in the lower wire. (b) Is the lower wire in stable equilibrium? (c) Repeat parts (a) and (b) if the second wire is suspended 5.0 cm above the first due to the first’s magnetic field.

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Textbook Question

You want to get an idea of the magnitude of magnetic fields produced by overhead power lines. You estimate that a transmission wire is about 12 m above the ground. The local power company tells you that the lines operate at 145 kV and provide a maximum of 45 MW to the local area. Estimate the maximum magnetic field you might experience walking under one such power line, and compare to the Earth’s field. [For an ac current, values are rms, and the magnetic field will be changing.]

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Textbook Question

In Fig. 28–57 the top wire is 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and is suspended in air due to the two magnetic forces from the bottom two wires. The current is 35.0 A in each of the two bottom wires. Calculate the required current in the suspended wire (M).

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Textbook Question

Two long straight aluminum wires, each of diameter 0.42 mm, carry the same current but in opposite directions. They are suspended by 0.50-m-long strings as shown in Fig. 28–66. If the suspension strings make an angle of 3.0° with the vertical and are hanging freely, what is the current in the wires?

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