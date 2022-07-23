(III) Suppose a conducting rod (mass m, resistance R) rests on two frictionless and resistanceless parallel rails a distance ℓ apart in a uniform magnetic field (⊥ to the rails and to the rod) as in Fig. 29–53. At t = 0, the rod is at rest and a source of emf is connected to the points a and b. Determine the speed of the rod as a function of time if (a) the source puts out a constant current I, (b) the source puts out a constant emf ε₀. (c) Does the rod reach a terminal speed in either case? If so, what is it?
The magnetic flux through a coil of wire containing two loops changes at a constant rate from -68 Wb to +48 Wb in 0.42 s. What is the emf induced in the coil?
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Flux
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Induced EMF
(II) A conducting rod rests on two long frictionless parallel rails in a magnetic field (⊥ to the rails and rod) as in Fig. 29–53. (a) If the rails are horizontal and the rod is given an initial push, will the rod travel at constant speed even though a magnetic field is present? (b) Suppose at t = 0, when the rod has speed v = v0, the two rails are connected electrically by a wire from point a to point b. Assuming the rod has resistance R and the rails have negligible resistance, determine the speed of the rod as a function of time. Discuss your answer.
A circular loop in the plane of the paper lies in a 0.65-T uniform magnetic field pointing into the paper. The loop’s diameter changes from 20.0 cm to 8.0 cm in 0.50 s. What is (a) the direction of the induced current, (b) the magnitude of the average induced emf, and (c) the average induced current if the coil resistance is 2.5Ω?